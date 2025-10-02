Exclusive

RAYE says she is "available" to perform the next James Bond theme song

2 October 2025, 12:31

Raye is favourite to perform the next Bond theme - and she&squot;s "available" if they decide to call
Raye is favourite to perform the next Bond theme - and she's "available" if they decide to call.
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

RAYE doing a James Bond song would fix me.

Following Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond, a new era for 007 is on the horizon and RAYE is more than ready to provide the all-important theme song.

British superstar RAYE, who has just dropped her brand new single 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!', stopped by the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a self-portrait while answering questions about her life, career so far and everything in between.

Earlier this year, RAYE performed at the Oscars alongside LISA and Doja Cat in an incredible James Bond tribute and, since then, the demand for her to follow in the recent footsteps of Adele, Sam Smith and Billie Eilish has grown massively.

But would she do it? Uhhhh, yeah, obviously.

RAYE Paints A Chaotic Portrait While Answering Questions

After mentioning the legendary Shirley Bassey as one of her favourite vocalists of all time, the topic of the next Bond theme popped up.

"I'm available," RAYE said. "Call me up, send me an email, DM, text, however you'd like to approach me... the answer is yes."

RAYE is currently the favourite with the bookies to provide the next theme song. Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, recently revealed: "Following her blistering performance at Glastonbury, RAYE is our new 6/4 favourite to do the honours."

RAYE performed Adele's 'Skyfall' during the James Bond tribute at the 2025 Oscars
RAYE performed Adele's 'Skyfall' during the James Bond tribute at the 2025 Oscars. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, RAYE gave some advice to artists looking to sign a record deal after finding immense success after going independent: "Do not let people bully you into doing things you don't believe in."

She also revealed exactly what she's looking for in a husband, and gave her verdict on whether or not Belly's ring from The Summer I Turned Pretty is giving the kind of ring vibes she's singing about... Spoiler: It's obviously not!

