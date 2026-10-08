Raven-Symoné "regrets" major cosmetic surgery procedure she had as a 15-year-old

8 October 2026, 17:28

Raven-Symoné "regrets" major cosmetic surgery procedure she had as a 15-year-old
Raven-Symoné "regrets" major cosmetic surgery procedure she had as a 15-year-old. Picture: Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic, Disney Channel / Everett Collection / Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"Someone said I needed to do it to get a show."

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Raven-Symoné has opened up about her experience getting cosmetic surgery as a teenager and why she regrets it.

In 2023, Raven-Symoné revealed that she had a breast reduction at the age of 15. Speaking on her podcast Tea Time with Raven & Miranda, the That's So Raven star said she was pressured into getting work done: “I had my first breast reduction at 15. I went from a triple D all the way down to a B. Someone said I needed to do it to get a show."

Now, Raven has told Allure that she regrets getting such major cosmetic surgery procedures at such a young age.

Raven with the cast of That's So Raven
Raven with the cast of That's So Raven. Picture: Alamy

Discussing her breast reduction at the age of 15 with the beauty magazine, Raven said: "Do I have any regrets about it? Yes, because I was too young I should have gotten it done after puberty." She added: "And a lot of other things should have happened. It was very hastily done."

Explaining how she feels about the procedure after all this time, Raven clarified: "Very well done, I mean, they still look good. But it was hastily done, and I wish I was stronger to say no.”

Raven-Symoné at The CHeetah Girls premiere in 2003
Raven-Symoné at The CHeetah Girls premiere in 2003. Picture: Getty

On her podcast in 2023, Raven also said that her own dad encouraged her to get the cosmetic procedure: "There was paperwork involved. My dad suggested strongly that I should get my breasts reduced."

As well as a breast reduction, Raven got liposuction due to criticism over her weight.

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