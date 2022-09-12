All The Touching Celebrity Tributes Honouring Queen Elizabeth II

Tributes have been pouring in to honour Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

An array of celebrities have been sharing touching tributes for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, following her passing.

The nation is still mourning the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, after Buckingham Palace confirmed her death on September 8, at the age of 96.

The tragic loss has since seen people all around the world paying tribute to the late monarch.

Celebrities from musicians to actors and public figures have been amongst those sharing touching tributes online to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s reign, which has now been inherited by King Charles III.

Here’s a look at some of the heartwarming tributes shared.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8. Picture: Getty

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman, who played Her Majesty in seasons three and four of Netflix’s The Crown, told Variety: “I wouldn’t know where to begin with that," speaking of Queen Elizabeth II’s impact.

She continued: “She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity. We’re all incredibly impressed by what she did."

Olivia later commented on King Charles III's first speech as the UK's new monarch, saying: "From a British point of view, he did it so beautifully.

“He did it about love, tolerance and gentleness, and that is what she always wanted and she’s done. From the outside world looking at Great Britain, at the moment, we’ve got some comedy going on at one side — politics — and something so dignified. I felt proud to be British. I think he’s going to do a good job."

Olivia Colman portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Elton John

Sir Elton John, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998, paid tribute to Her Majesty during his recent concert in Toronto.

He said: “She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth."

On the day of the Queen’s passing, he also tweeted: “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Ant and Dec

TV hosts Ant and Dec wrote in a touching tribute: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“It is hard to believe she will no longer be with us. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with King Charles and the entire Royal Family. Rest In Peace Your Majesty. And thank you.”

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran shared a black-and-white photo of the Queen in a post on Instagram as he simply wrote: “Thank you ma’am.”

The singer-songwriter first met Her Majesty when he performed at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee concert back in 2012.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa went on to share the same photo as Ed to her Instagram Stories following Buckingham Palace’s announcement.

The 'Future Nostalgia' star was amongst the first celebrities to honour the Queen in a tribute post.

Dua Lipa paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her passing. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

The Beckhams

Victoria Beckham honoured the Queen by sharing a similar picture of Her Majesty, writing: “Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.”

Victoria first met Queen Elizabeth with her former Spice Girls bandmates when they performed at the Royal Variety in 1997.

The fashion mogul’s husband and former England star David Beckham also shared a touching tribute, writing: “I’m truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service. How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world.

"How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace. This year she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family…"

The football star has met the Queen on a number of occasions after he was appointed an OBE in 2003.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber was one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to Her Majesty following her passing.

The model and wife of Justin Bieber shared a tribute post by Vogue, adding: “Wow… RIP to Her Majesty The Queen.”

Hailey Bieber paid tribute to the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

