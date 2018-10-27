If You Thought Your Pumpkin Carving Abilities Were Bad, You Should See These Epic Fails
27 October 2018, 11:17
Do NOT use these for inspiration.
Halloween attempts to bring out the best (or the worst) in everyone.
Their best… fancy dress attempts, make up skills and… pumpkin carving abilities.
Now, if you’re anything like us then you’re not exactly Da Vinci but you know, you can get by.
You know how to draw a couple of triangles for eyes and a mouth and then you can just about carve it out with a knife.
Turns out that there are a few people who can’t quite manage that…
It's legit melted.
I never can seem to get Fall right #PumpkinFail #Owl http://t.co/hkcKYjEovn pic.twitter.com/1xuml9mEQY— Treich Art & Design (@TreichDesign) October 19, 2015
Bacon and eggs, anyone?
Next #Halloween, I’ll spend more time eating bacon and eggs and less time trying to carve them. #PumpkinFail pic.twitter.com/v9efjthjxW— Beggin' Strips (@Beggin) October 18, 2013
Are they attempting to make a pumpkin sexy?!
#Fangtastic! RT @ayoalo my #TrueBlood #pumpkinfail pic.twitter.com/oTDOiboH— Shows with Bite (@ShowsWithBite) October 22, 2012
We have a question... What the F is it?
All of my kids: "Uh, what is it?" Sigh. #pumpkinFAIL pic.twitter.com/r6T9Foxfz6— midgetinvasion (@midgetinvasion) October 31, 2013
You know you're meant to carve a face... not a hole, right?
It's a face now #pumpkinfail pic.twitter.com/DBW2daVK— Cheyenne (@lilchey_xo) October 30, 2012
Disney inspired carving... nice.
Apparently my sister and I accidentally carved the grasshopper from a bugs life? #PumpkinFail #NationalPumpkinDay pic.twitter.com/8rRE96bUOF— Lauren Feden (@FedenLauren) October 26, 2015
We seriously have no idea what happened here...
@abbigail_dee @madi_davis16 #pumpkinfail pic.twitter.com/9rjQ50o1WK— Steve Sharp (@GatorSharp5) October 26, 2014
HELPPPPP. I'M MELTING.
#pumpkinfail pic.twitter.com/Dr3s3hLex9— Katie McSpadden (@KatieMcSpadden) October 29, 2014
May the force be with you and all that...
Harry Potter meets Shrek meets Yoda... #pumpkincarving #pumpkinfail pic.twitter.com/qsiTzLjmIg— Hannah Whitaker (@hannahmwhitaker) October 27, 2014
Isn't time travel the best?
Don't call it a #pumpkinfail. I very specifically & intentionally carved a portal to another world. #TimeTravel pic.twitter.com/7SMM3qSS18— Sarah Brooks (@SarahBethBrooks) October 28, 2014
Is it meant to be sideways?
Hit us up if you see some really horrible pumpkin carving #parentallife #pumpkinfail #pumpkincarving pic.twitter.com/jUOZ9dZTKG— Parental Life (@parentallife) October 29, 2015
Was this meant to look like a rollercoaster?!
#pumpkinfail pic.twitter.com/f9KfheiPVw— Geoff Kulawick (@geoffkulawick) October 30, 2014
Last time we checked, Bieber did NOT look like this...
sooooo I tried making a #justinbieber pumpkin................ #pumpkinfail #creepy pic.twitter.com/MGceDLZMou— Ally Lawrence (@allylawrence17) October 31, 2014