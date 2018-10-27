If You Thought Your Pumpkin Carving Abilities Were Bad, You Should See These Epic Fails

27 October 2018

Pumpkins

Do NOT use these for inspiration.

Halloween attempts to bring out the best (or the worst) in everyone. 

Their best… fancy dress attempts, make up skills and… pumpkin carving abilities.

Now, if you’re anything like us then you’re not exactly Da Vinci but you know, you can get by.

You know how to draw a couple of triangles for eyes and a mouth and then you can just about carve it out with a knife.

Turns out that there are a few people who can’t quite manage that…

It's legit melted.

Bacon and eggs, anyone?

Are they attempting to make a pumpkin sexy?!

We have a question... What the F is it?

You know you're meant to carve a face... not a hole, right?

Disney inspired carving... nice.

We seriously have no idea what happened here...

HELPPPPP. I'M MELTING.

May the force be with you and all that...

Isn't time travel the best?

Is it meant to be sideways?

Was this meant to look like a rollercoaster?!

Last time we checked, Bieber did NOT look like this...

