Princess Andre opens up about 'worst experience' of her life with mum Katie Price

20 August 2025, 16:16

By Abbie Reynolds

Princess Andre has recalled a traumatic childhood experience with her mum Katie Price and brother Junior Andre.

It was almost inevitable that Princess Andre would be in the public eye due to her high-profile parents, Peter Andre and Katie Price, who met on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004.

And now, after turning 18, even more eyes are on Princess as she's launched her fly on the wall reality TV series, The Princess Diaries. The show follows Princess navigate personal life goals, like passing her driving test, buying her first car and walking her first catwalk - but it also sees her address her childhood and life with Peter and Katie.

Outside of the show, Princess has also been opening up about some of the most traumatic moments of her upbringing.

Junior Andre and Princess Andre at the ITV2 Reality Showcase
Junior Andre and Princess Andre at the ITV2 Reality Showcase. Picture: Getty

At just 10-years-old, Princess and her brother Junior, who was 12-years-old, were with their mum Katie Price filming her reality show My Crazy Life in South Africa in 2018 when their car was hijacked and Katie was held at gunpoint.

In conversation with The Guardian, Princess revealed how she still gets "flashbacks" to that moment. "We got hijacked in South Africa when I was 10 and Junior was 12. I was terrified. We were filming for a show with mum and her best friend," she began to explain.

Princess went on to say: "It’s one of the worst things I’ve experienced in my life. You don’t think of anything else apart from trying to survive it. The police said it was a miracle that we all survived."

Explaining how it still impacts her now, she said: "I get scared of the dark and driving at night-time, ’cause that’s when it happened.

"I get random flashbacks. If I’m driving at night, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, just get me home.’ I don’t even look behind me."

Katie Price with kids Princess and Junior in 2017
Katie Price with kids Princess and Junior in 2017. Picture: Getty

This comes amidst a public feud between her mum and dad, after Katie's ex-husband Alex Reid shared a video of her from 2020 telling Princess that Peter's children, with his now-wife Emily MacDonagh, are "irrelevant".

Off the back of video, a source told The Mirror that "he's so shocked that she would do this in front of their young child and saying his young children are irrelevant".

In the video, Katie is seen counting money and telling Princess - who would have been 13 at the time - that Peter will have to cover her school fees because she's extended her bankruptcy.

The source added: "It's not about the money. How could a mother do that about young children?"

Alex Reid shares old video of Katie Price counting money

On the feud between her parents, Princess said: "I love my mum and dad and that’s all that matters xxx"

In her interview with The Guardian, Princess also addressed her mum's claims that she was banned from being in The Princess Diaries. "I'm so upset it's my daughter, I want to be involved," Katie had said on her podcast.

However, Princess said: "There’s been a lot of articles about ‘Princess doesn’t want her mum in the show'. There was actually no decision, really. But because I’m living with Dad at the moment, he was in it more. It was never true that I said I didn’t want her in it."

She added that it would be "quite strange" for her parents to be on camera together.

