Princess Andre addresses possibility of 'The Princess Diaries' season 2. Picture: ITV & Alamy

By Lily Bell

Since making her reality TV debut Princess Andre has addressed the possibility of 'The Princess Diaries' returning for season 2.

Princess Andre has addressed the possibility of The Princess Diaries returning for season 2, following the overwhelmingly positive response to the docuseries.

From candidly sharing her traumatic childhood experiences with her mum Katie Price, to navigating her newfound freedom as a newly turned 18 year old, the tell-all show series has been a bit hit with fans who've enjoyed getting a glimpse into her personal life.

Speaking on the red carpet at National Television Awards, Princess reflected on the show's success and addressed the possibility of another series of the show.

Princess Andre and Junior Andre at the National Television Awards. Picture: Alamy

Despite feeling "nervous" before the show's launch, having put "no filter on and showed my actual life", Princess was thrilled by the show's success and response from fans. She said: "I've had such amazing feedback. I genuinely couldn't be more grateful."

When asked by tabloids about the possibility of a season 2, she admitted: "I don't even know if there is a next series."

Reflecting on the filming experience, the influencer-turned-reality-star shared "nothing major" was cut from the show, but she added that "there's obviously bits that don't go in".

It seems longtime followers, and new fans have been impressed by her spin-off series. One commented: "I've just watched your princess diaries...so decided to follow you on Instagram, you're such a sweetheart 💕."

Another said: "You’re an amazing role model for young girls! Well grounded and naturally beautiful, really hope you do well in the future 🥰."

Princess has received positive feedback for her docuseries. . Picture: ITV

Despite the show's roaring success, it hasn’t come without its fair share of drama. Tensions first surfaced before the launch, when it was reported Princess was 'distancing herself' from her mum who doesn't appear on the show, a decision reportedly made by ITV bosses.

Since then things only seemed to get worse for Princess, as dad Peter Andre, released a surprising online statement in response to his ex-partner's "repeated lies" claiming to take legal action.

This led Princess to break her silence on the online feud between her famous parents in a video, where she said: "To be honest it doesn’t affect me. At the end of the day, they broke up when I was two years old so I don’t even have any memory of them being together."

