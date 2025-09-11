Princess Andre addresses possibility of 'The Princess Diaries' season 2

11 September 2025, 15:24 | Updated: 11 September 2025, 15:33

Princess Andre pictured on her TV show and at the NTA awards.
Princess Andre addresses possibility of 'The Princess Diaries' season 2. Picture: ITV & Alamy

By Lily Bell

Since making her reality TV debut Princess Andre has addressed the possibility of 'The Princess Diaries' returning for season 2.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Princess Andre has addressed the possibility of The Princess Diaries returning for season 2, following the overwhelmingly positive response to the docuseries.

From candidly sharing her traumatic childhood experiences with her mum Katie Price, to navigating her newfound freedom as a newly turned 18 year old, the tell-all show series has been a bit hit with fans who've enjoyed getting a glimpse into her personal life.

Speaking on the red carpet at National Television Awards, Princess reflected on the show's success and addressed the possibility of another series of the show.

Princess Andre and Junior Andre pictured together at the National Television Awards red carpet.
Princess Andre and Junior Andre at the National Television Awards. Picture: Alamy

Despite feeling "nervous" before the show's launch, having put "no filter on and showed my actual life", Princess was thrilled by the show's success and response from fans. She said: "I've had such amazing feedback. I genuinely couldn't be more grateful."

When asked by tabloids about the possibility of a season 2, she admitted: "I don't even know if there is a next series."

Reflecting on the filming experience, the influencer-turned-reality-star shared "nothing major" was cut from the show, but she added that "there's obviously bits that don't go in".

It seems longtime followers, and new fans have been impressed by her spin-off series. One commented: "I've just watched your princess diaries...so decided to follow you on Instagram, you're such a sweetheart 💕."

Another said: "You’re an amazing role model for young girls! Well grounded and naturally beautiful, really hope you do well in the future 🥰."

Princess Andre pictured posing on her TV series.
Princess has received positive feedback for her docuseries. . Picture: ITV

Despite the show's roaring success, it hasn’t come without its fair share of drama. Tensions first surfaced before the launch, when it was reported Princess was 'distancing herself' from her mum who doesn't appear on the show, a decision reportedly made by ITV bosses.

Since then things only seemed to get worse for Princess, as dad Peter Andre, released a surprising online statement in response to his ex-partner's "repeated lies" claiming to take legal action.

This led Princess to break her silence on the online feud between her famous parents in a video, where she said: "To be honest it doesn’t affect me. At the end of the day, they broke up when I was two years old so I don’t even have any memory of them being together."

Read more about Princess Andre here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Molly Mae dedicated her first win NTA to Rob Burrows

Molly-Mae praised for dedicating NTA to Rob Burrows amid backlash

Cast of MAFS UK 2025 promo image.

MAFS UK makes major change to stag and hen dos for 2025

TV & Film

Jade penned 'Unconditional' for her mum

Jade explains 'Unconditional' lyrics and meaning written for her mum

Exclusive
Love Island's Shakira in an interview with Capital [left]. Shakira and Harry at a wedding [right].

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira on becoming Harry's girlfriend and plans to live together

Love Island

Lucinda and Tyrique are the first UK islanders to be confirmed for Love Island Games 2025

Love Island Games 2025 cast and which season they're from revealed

Love Island

Who is Jessie J's boyfriend?

Who is Jessie J's Boyfriend? Chanan Safir Colman's age, job and how they met

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shakira teased an upcoming project with Toni and Yasmin

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira teases upcoming project with Toni and Yas

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Ty reveals major next step in Angel relationship

Exclusive: Love Island's Ty shares wholesome Angel relationship update

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon after the villa

Exclusive: Love Island's Lauren gives update on Harrison relationship

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Harry speaks on Dejon friendship after the villa

Exclusive: Love Island's Harry addresses Dejon fall out speculation

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island winner Cach reveals major relationship update as Toni returns to America

Exclusive: Love Island's Cach reveals major relationship update as Toni returns to America

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Dejon reveals he's "in the process" of challenging 'Surviving Dejon' book

Exclusive: Love Island's Dejon reveals he's "in the process" of disputing 'Surviving Dejon' book

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits