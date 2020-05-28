Premier League To Restart On 17 June

The Premier League is restarting on 17 June. Picture: Getty

The Premier League season is restarting on 17 June, almost three months after it was halted due to coronavirus.

After weeks of discussion over how the Premier League 2020 should be continued following the gradual lift of the coronavirus lockdown, it has been confirmed the league will restart on 17 June.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal will be the first teams to play.

Coronavirus: What Is The ‘R Rate' & How Is It Calculated?

A full fixture list would later be played on the weekend of 19 to 21 June.

The Premier League will restart in June. Picture: Getty

Clubs are still in discussion over the idea but it is confirmed they have all agreed in principle at this stage.

All games will also be able to watch on television, it's being reported.

Although the fixtures can resume, there are strict measures in place to keep the potential spread of coronavirus to a minimum.

On Wednesday, clubs voted to continue contact training after starting non-contact training last week.

Premier League players and staff will also have to be tested for coronavirus twice a week, with the capacity for each club increased to between 50 and 60.

If any players or staff test positive they’ll have to self-isolate for a period of seven days.

The third phase of ‘Project Restart’ includes a step towards normal training and a build up to competitive games.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!