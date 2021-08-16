Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock Displays Naked Baby Bump As Due Date Approaches

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is approaching her due date. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s first baby with Andre Gray is due any day now.

Little Mix singers Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are counting down the days to when their first babies will arrive, after the girls announced their pregnancies days apart.

As her due date nears, Leigh-Anne posed naked for a baby bump photoshoot, displaying her blossoming figure in a series of stunning images.

Everything Jade Thirlwall Has Said To Guide You On Your Path To Self-Love

She captioned the photos on Instagram: “I have dreamt of the moment I get to meet you, hold you, guide you, teach you, It’s nearly time.”

Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray will soon become parents. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Rochelle Humes was among the many celebrities to share their reactions, writing: “Goddess,” beneath the snaps.

Leigh-Anne’s former bandmate Jesy Nelson’s ex Chris Hughes also commented, leaving the strong arm and hands in the air emojis.

Singer Kara Marni perfectly summarised: “U are art [sic].”

Leigh-Anne and fiancé Andre Gray announced they’re expecting back in May, with another glamorous photoshoot to reveal her growing baby bump.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and bandmate Perrie Edwards are both pregnant. Picture: Getty

The parents-to-be have since stayed quiet on Leigh-Anne’s pregnancy journey, but she’s continued work alongside pregnant bandmate Perrie.

The girls filmed their ‘Confetti’ music video whilst pregnant at the start of the year, as well as their ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ video and their video for ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’ with Anne-Marie.

Perrie is thought to be due around the same time as Leigh-Anne.

Little Mix are heading on tour in April 2022, revealing after their baby news broke that they’ll have a nursery on tour so they can bring their little ones on the road.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital