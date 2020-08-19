Pregnant Gigi Hadid Posts Rare Selfie As She Prepares To Welcome Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid posts rare pregnancy selfie and reveals heartwarming story. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Heavily pregnant Gigi Hadid has posted a rare selfie as she gears up to the birth of her and Zayn's first child and tells a touching story of someone paying for her coffee!

Heavily pregnant Gigi Hadid has shared a rare snap of herself, showing off a darker hair colour and looking glowing as she enters the final few weeks of her term before she and Zayn welcome their baby girl to the world!

Zayn Malik Fans Resurface Gigi Hadid’s Iconic T-Shirt Dedicated To Her Boyfriend From When They First Started Dating

Gigi Hadid posts rare pregnancy selfie with darker hair colour. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

The 25-year-old supermodel looked glowing whilst sat in her car, using an Instagram filter that also showed off her much darker hair than we're used to seeing!

It's a rare glimpse into her daily life as she sees in the final few weeks of pregnancy before she and 'Pillowtalk' boyfriend Zayn become parents to their little girl.

After keeping the baby news under wraps for quite a few months during the pandemic, Gigi eventually told the world about it whilst speaking (virtually) to Jimmy Fallon, and has been sharing snippets with fans about her experience ever since.

The notoriously private former One Direction singer even made an appearance in a seriously loved-up snap on her Instagram page in a photo she simply captioned, 'baby daddy'.

Here at Capital, we've been looking back at some of our favourite Zigi moments from their relationship, from the first time they met, instantly hitting it off, all the way to them starting s family!

Fans also resurfaced the iconic moment Gigi rocked a 'lol you're not Zayn Malik' t-shirt' back in 2016 and had the whole world shook at her public display of affection.

We've been slightly in our feels more than usual about these guys lately and honestly, we cannot wait to see their bundle of joy!

