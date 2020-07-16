Pregnant Gigi Hadid's Quarantine Journal Supports Black Lives Matter Movement And Key Workers

Gigi Hadid has launched a quarantine journal with V magazine. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid has announced the launch of her Gigi Journal Part II, a quarantine journal bringing together artists' work from around the world.

Gigi Hadid has helped curate a coffee-table style book filled with art submissions and writing from around the world selected by the model herself, titled Gigi Journal Part II.

Announcing the book on Instagram live – where she also gave a first glimpse at her baby bump – Gigi explained the collaboration with V magazine, saying she wanted to give artists the chance to include 'whatever they deemed necessary' for everything happening in the world at the moment.

The model creative directed the project after handpicking over 20,000 submissions from artists and writers throughout her time in lockdown, which she has spent on her family’s farm in Pennsylvania.

The limited edition book depicts a number of important topics, such as the global pandemic and the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement to "capture this time".

As well as selecting the 32 exclusive pieces, Gigi painted the journal’s cover art herself in quarantine.

The cover is printed with two special types of ink; solar-activated and glow-in-the-dark.

She gave fans a closer look at the impressive cover on Instagram, showing the pattern virtually colourless until put under the sunlight where it glows yellow.

Speaking during her Instagram Live, Gigi said: “I’ve been working on this with the V magazine team over emails, Zoom meetings, conference calls, Dropboxes, because we couldn’t be together! So to open it today was really exciting!”

Gigi Hadid's journal includes the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi said she wanted the features in the book to be ‘people across the world coming together’.

“27 of the artists [featured] are people who hash-tagged their work on Instagram… I chose my favourites out of all of them.”

She added: “The concept was ‘quaran-time’ and that was either the artists’ experience in quarantine or honouring essential workers.”

A percentage of the sales of the journal will also be donated to four organisations; Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, the ACLU, and Campaign Zero.

Gigi will also be matching that amount with a personal donation.

