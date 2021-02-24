Pregnant Ellie Goulding Shares First Stunning Photos Of Baby Bump

Ellie Goulding is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Getty / Ellie Goulding/Instagram

Pregnant Ellie Goulding looks every inch the glowing expectant mum in the first photos of her baby bump.

By Kathryn Knight

Ellie Goulding announced she’s pregnant with husband Caspar Jopling to Vogue on Tuesday, showing the stunning photos from her baby bump photoshoot hours later.

Ellie Goulding Is Pregnant With Her & Husband Caspar Jopling's First Child

Channeling Grecian goddess vibes, Ellie posed in a floor-length, figure-hugging white gown and matching silk robe as she perched on her bathtub with her baby bump on display.

Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling. Picture: Getty

For the next shot Ellie went back to her Bohemian ways for an embroidered lace frock, cradling her bump while sat on the window ledge of her Gloucestershire home.

The third was a black and white snap of her and husband Caspar’s hands on her growing stomach, that sparkling engagement ring in full view.

Ellie announced her baby news to Vogue at 30 weeks, saying they were the first people she’s spoken to about it and she hasn’t been photographed in weeks, so was able to keep it under the radar for quite some time.

Ellie Goulding debuted her baby bump at the unveiling of the BOSS x AJBXNG second capsule collection. Picture: Getty

Admitting it wasn’t the plan, the singer explained they discovered the news after her one-off show at the V&A last year in August: “That was [around] the time when Caspar and I went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that’s basically when we found out.

“It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality.

“Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] — I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

Ellie and Caspar tied the knot in 2019, two years after he proposed.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital