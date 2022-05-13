Pop Stars Who Have Earned 9-Figures From Touring: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, One Direction & More

By Savannah Roberts

Touring is a sure way for pop stars to make their net worths skyrocket, here are some of the most lucrative world tours that have broken records!

Musicians can accumulate an incomprehensively large wealth through album sales, merchandise and, yes, touring...

Global stadium tours are a shoo-in for pop stars to make some major bank, with the following musicians making well into the 9-figures from their time on the road, from Ed Sheeran to Taylor Swift.

Read on to find out the incredible amounts of money your favourite pop stars have racked up from their world tours, from the likes of One Direction, Coldplay and more!

Ed Sheeran racked up an impressive worth with the Divide Tour. Picture: Alamy

Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour

Ed Sheeran dominated the music scene with his Divide World Tour which spanned from March 2017 to August 2019, he completed a whopping 260 shows all over the globe!

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker now holds the record for the highest-grossing concert tour ever – not bad!

Ed hit the road with an incredible show that celebrated his third studio album of the same name, the production racked up an eye-watering £630 million!

The 31-year-old's 'Divide' era saw him take to the stage with hits such as 'Shape Of You', 'Castle On The Hill' and 'Perfect'.

Taylor Swift's Reputation era broke records. Picture: Alamy

Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour

Taylor Swift welcomed in a whole new era with her 'Reputation' album, and the risk paid off as the subsequent stadium tour is her highest-grossing to date!

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' songstress spent the majority of 2018 on the road, touring across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

Taylor sold an unfathomable 2,068,399 tickets and racked up £280 million as the Reputation Tour became the third highest-grossing tour ever completed by a female musician.

The mega-successful tour even spawned the Netflix-original concert film, Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour, which gives fans a chance to witness the incredible staging and setlist from the comfort of their own home.

One Direction travelled the world with the Where We Are Tour. Picture: Alamy

One Direction's Where We Are Tour

In 2014, One Direction embarked upon their Where We Are Tour in support of their third studio record from the year before, 'Midnight Memories'.

Where We Are became the most profitable tour of the year and banked an extraordinary £235 million.

Harry, Niall, Liam, Louis and Zayn completed 69 concerts, filling arenas with bops from their 1D3 era such as 'Best Song Ever', 'You & I' and 'Story of My Life' – if only we had a time machine!

Coldplay's A Head Full Of Dreams tour. Picture: Alamy

Coldplay’s A Head Full of Dreams Tour

Coldplay are certainly no strangers to touring with the band hitting the road for the first time at the turn of the millennium!

However, out of their eight tours to date, it was the Head Full of Dreams Tour (2016) that saw the rock band rake in the most cash.

The stadium tour ran for an impressive 122 shows spread across eight legs, it concluded in late-2017 and boasts an impressive grossing of £424 million!

