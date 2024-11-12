Pharrell Williams reveals reason he chose ‘Piece by Piece’ to be a Lego film
12 November 2024, 20:00
In an exclusive chat with Capital, Pharrell Williams revealed "heavy" reason his documentary ended up being a Lego film.
Pharrell William's documentary Piece by Piece hit the big screens on 8th November, but this isn't any old documentary, the entire film is animated in Lego.
As much as it is a PG film, it wasn't chosen to be a Lego film only to be child friendly, talking to Capital's Jimmy Hill, Pharrell explained the real reason he chose for it to be animated.
"To have myself and the world that I come from be Legofyed just made it very universal. My story, coming from the housing projects, the first thing you think is 'man, this is super heavy'," he started.
"But when you see in it Lego it makes the point but it doesn't make it as heavy and when you need it to be more emotional, that happens too."
The dad-of-three, who is from the Virginia Beach Atlantis Apartments housing project, also explained: "I wanted my kids to be able to enjoy it at any point, [me and my wife Helen] have three seven year olds and one sixteen year old.
"And we've gotten them Lego sets since they were all very young and I played with Lego sets when I was young too. So it's like a [cross]generational thing, so to have it as Lego just made it very universal."
The documentary looks back at everything in his life that led him to the success, which he "largely" credited to his school teachers when talking to Jimmy.
"My teachers, all of my educators, I largely and widely credit them for me being where I am, because they saw something in me, they saw propensity and they said, 'I don't know where you're going - but keep going,'" Pharrell revealed.
He also opened up about getting emotional during the documentary and his parents reaction to the film, so catch the whole chat on Global Player.