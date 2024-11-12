Exclusive

Pharrell Williams reveals reason he chose ‘Piece by Piece’ to be a Lego film

12 November 2024, 20:00

Pharrell Williams reveals reason he chose ‘Piece by Piece’ to be a Lego film
Pharrell Williams reveals reason he chose ‘Piece by Piece’ to be a Lego film. Picture: Getty / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

In an exclusive chat with Capital, Pharrell Williams revealed "heavy" reason his documentary ended up being a Lego film.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pharrell William's documentary Piece by Piece hit the big screens on 8th November, but this isn't any old documentary, the entire film is animated in Lego.

As much as it is a PG film, it wasn't chosen to be a Lego film only to be child friendly, talking to Capital's Jimmy Hill, Pharrell explained the real reason he chose for it to be animated.

"To have myself and the world that I come from be Legofyed just made it very universal. My story, coming from the housing projects, the first thing you think is 'man, this is super heavy'," he started.

"But when you see in it Lego it makes the point but it doesn't make it as heavy and when you need it to be more emotional, that happens too."

Pharrell Williams proving he doesn't have Lego hands IRL
Pharrell Williams proving he doesn't have Lego hands IRL. Picture: Global

The dad-of-three, who is from the Virginia Beach Atlantis Apartments housing project, also explained: "I wanted my kids to be able to enjoy it at any point, [me and my wife Helen] have three seven year olds and one sixteen year old.

"And we've gotten them Lego sets since they were all very young and I played with Lego sets when I was young too. So it's like a [cross]generational thing, so to have it as Lego just made it very universal."

Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh with their 16 year old son Rocket Williams
Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh with their 16-year-old son Rocket Williams. Picture: Getty

The documentary looks back at everything in his life that led him to the success, which he "largely" credited to his school teachers when talking to Jimmy.

"My teachers, all of my educators, I largely and widely credit them for me being where I am, because they saw something in me, they saw propensity and they said, 'I don't know where you're going - but keep going,'" Pharrell revealed.

He also opened up about getting emotional during the documentary and his parents reaction to the film, so catch the whole chat on Global Player.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Does MAFS UK's Kieran have a new girlfriend?

MAFS UK's Kieran's 'new girlfriend' rumours explained

TV & Film

Keke Palmer calls out Scream Queens co-star over racist remark

Keke Palmer calls out Scream Queens co-star over racist remark

TV & Film

Everything we know about Bridget Jones 4, from the cast to the release date

Bridget Jones 4 'Mad About The Boy' - Release date, cast, trailer, plot & more

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

TV & Film

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

TV & Film

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits