Pete Davidson Brutally Roasts Jake Paul Before Ben Askren Fight In Viral Video

Fans have been reacting to Pete Davidson's video where he trolled Jake Paul and Ben Askren ahead of their boxing fight. Picture: Getty

Pete Davidson called out Jake Paul and Ben Askren in a viral monologue ahead of their boxing match, where he roasted both of the fighters.

Pete Davidson brutally trolled Jake Paul and Ben Askren ahead of their boxing match on Saturday night.

The SNL comedian, who is rumoured to be dating Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, stole the show with his joke-filled monologue which went viral.

Jake Paul Claims Molly-Mae Hague Slid Into His DMs Before Love Island As He Agrees To Fight Tommy Fury

The pre-fight segment sees Pete roasting both of the fighters before they took to the ring, with YouTuber Jake winning against former MMA fighter Ben within the first round.

Pete started off the broadcast by saying: “You can tell how professional this event is by, um, them having me here.”

Jake Paul knocked out Ben Askren in the first round of their fight. Picture: Getty

He continued: “We are backstage at Jake Paul's dressing room, or locker room, if you want to call it that.

“And today's a really wild day for boxing because it just shows how low it's truly sunk.

"Today proves a fact, that if you have enough followers you can do whatever you f***ing want. Maybe Pewdiepie will cure cancer. And Charli D'Amelio will become a surgeon. Who knows?

"Tonight, we have a bout between Ben Askren who, I don't know who that is, still, and I've been reading up on him all week, and Jake Paul and, you know, they both suck but at least somebody's going to get hurt."

Pete Davidson reporting from the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren stream has me WEAK 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/fXtxw1zO19 — KlaytnPX (@KingKlaytn) April 18, 2021

Social media reacted after Pete Davidson's pre-fight monologue went viral. Picture: Getty

"Now back to you guys in the booth. Some real announcers over there," Pete added.

The video went viral, with hundreds of people rushing to Twitter to discuss just how funny it was.

“Pete Davidson reporting from the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren stream has me WEAK,” penned one viewer.

“Pete Davidson CARRIED the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren event,” shared another, and the thousands of likes and shares appear to agree!

