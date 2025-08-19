Perrie Edwards calls out pregnancy speculation in heartbreaking miscarriage admission

Perrie gets emotional talking about pregnancy speculation on the 'We Need To Talk' podcast. Picture: YouTube @We Need To Talk

By Abbie Reynolds

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has addressed recent speculation that she's pregnant in a heartbreaking miscarriage revelation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In July, Perrie Edwards gave an intimate live performance to some fans in London. Attendees filmed her singing songs like Little Mix's 'Shout Out To My Ex' and her single 'Forget About Us'.

The videos started gaining traction on social media as people began to speculate that she was dressed in an oversized blazer to conceal a pregnant stomach.

Perrie, who shares three-year-old son Axel with her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, has now addressed the pregnancy speculation in a heartbreaking admission.

Perrie Edwards became emotional during her chat about pregnancy on the 'We Need To Talk' podcast. Picture: YouTube

Speaking to relationship expert Paul Brunson on the 'We Need To Talk' podcast, Perrie spoke about how damaging it is to speculate about women being pregnant.

"You can look at it two different ways, it's a blessing, it's beautiful, people love pregnant women and they kind of just want to be like, 'You're pregnant, you're glowing'," she began.

"It's a beautiful thing but at the same time, it's a very vulnerable thing for women, it's a very private thing for women... Yes it's beautiful and it's exciting but at the same time you don't know what's going on behind closed doors."

Perrie and her son Axel. Picture: Instagram

Perrie started to explain that she and Alex have been through a lot when it comes to pregnancy, "that people don't necessarily know about," she said breaking into tears.

The 'Rollercoaster' singer revealed that before her son Axel she had suffered a miscarriage really early on. While she said this pregnancy loss didn't "traumatise" her, a year after she had Axel she fell pregnant again and lost the baby at 24 weeks.

She revealed that complications began while she was performing on the final Little Mix tour in 2022. She told Paul: "Every night before the show, I kept bleeding. I was heavily bleeding, I remember sitting there thinking, 'This is it, I've lost the baby, it's happening.'

Perrie while she was pregnant with Axel in 2021. Picture: Instagram

"Then I went for a scan and the baby was still there. The sac was still there but I had a blood clot around the sac. And I was like, 'Oh my gosh it's a miracle, the baby's still there, everything's fine'.

"And then again [the bleeding] kept happening every night on tour and I was thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I can't cancel the show, I have to go out and put on a brave face'."

She explained that things did get better and by her 12 week scan she was clear of the clot and she began showing soon after. But ten weeks later she had her 22 week scan, which she described as "the worst day" of her life.

@LittleMix @perrieofficial I’ve Never Spoken About THIS Before and Why I Hated My Public Breakup

"I knew something was wrong in the scan," she said before revealing that she had an "out of body experience" while the doctor relayed the devastating news.

Through tears, she explained how the experience traumatised her because she ended up carrying the baby for 24 weeks and had even planned out their room.

Earlier in the conversation, she revealed that she's since undergone EMDR therapy which she says has helped her a lot. EMDR therapy (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing), is a type of psychotherapy used to help individuals process and recover from past traumatic experiences.

She said she's never spoken about this publicly before because it upsets her so much.

Read more celebrity news below:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.