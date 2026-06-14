Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain tie the knot in intimate Portugal wedding

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are married!

14 June 2026, 15:20 | Updated: 14 June 2026, 15:23

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are married!
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are married! Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have officially tied the knot, getting married four years after their engagement.

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Little Mix star Perrie Edwards married footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during an intimate church ceremony in Portugal on Saturday (13th June).

The happy couple exchanged vows at the picturesque Igreja Matriz de Estoi church in the village of Estoi in Faro, near where Perrie owns a holiday villa.

Four years ago, Alex popped the question during a romantic getaway abroad. The engagement had come six years after they first started dating.

Now after a decade together, the pair are parents to two children, their son Axel - who is 4 years old - and their daughter Alanis - who is just four months old at the time of writing.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards are now married
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards are now married. Picture: Getty

In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail the pair were seen walking down a trail of white steps as their guests tossed white petal confetti over them.

Perrie wore a beautiful floor length mesh, lace gown with coset ribbing and shrug sleeves. She held a bouquet of tall white arum lilies and wore gold earrings.

Alex had a single matching white arum lily pinned to his classic black suit jacket. The 32-year-old footballer opted for a bow tie and rounded lapels.

The 'Passenger Princess' singer walked arm in arm with father Alexander up the stairs and into the venue, which was adorned with white chrysanthemum flowers.

Her mother Debbie, and six bridesmaids, including her sister Caitlin, wore matching sky blue silk dresses. It's reported that less than 70 guests were in attendance for the church service which lasted around 30 minutes.

Among the guests were Alex’s former team-mates Danny Welbeck, Kieran Gibbs, Carl Jenkinson and Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed.

The tone of the day was set by a gorgeous five-piece orchestra inside of the church.

Congratulations Perrie and Alex!

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