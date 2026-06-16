Inside Perrie Edwards' wedding to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain—see all the pictures

Inside Perrie and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's intimate wedding in Portugal. Picture: @perrieedwards via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Did Jade and Leigh-Anne go to Perrie's wedding? From Perrie's wedding dress to the Little Mix afterparty moments, here's all the details from inside Perrie and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's big day.

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In case you missed it, Little Mix icon Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are married, and they've just shared all the details in a stunning photoshoot with British Vogue.

Perrie and footballer Alex have been together for 10 years, and their wedding took place pretty much exactly four years to the date that Alex proposed to her in June 2022.

The happy couple were joined by their family, friends and their two gorgeous children, son Axel (4) and five-month-old daughter Alanis, on their big day.

And now, thanks to Vogue, we've been lucky enough to get a glimpse inside their destination wedding. From Perrie's (three!) wedding dresses right down to all the hilarious Little Mix moment that happened on the dance floor between Perrie and Leigh-Anne. (Don't worry, Jade was there too!)

Here's what was revealed in Perrie and Alex's British Vogue wedding profile, complete with pictures from inside their big day!

Perrie Wards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got engaged four years ago. Picture: Getty

Where did Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain get married?

Perrie and Alex got married in Portugal, in the quiet village of Estoi, Faro. Their ceremony took place in a stunning white 15th-century Catholic church, with the steps lined with flowers as they entered and exited the stunning building.

"I love the church," Perrie told Vogue. "It’s grand and beautiful but it’s also intimate."

Speaking about the moment she locked eyes with Alex at the altar, Perrie added: "Alex isn’t a crier—he doesn’t get emotional that often. But when he turned around at the altar and saw me for the first time, we both just cried our eyes out. I thought: I’ll never forget this moment right here. It was beautiful. I’ve never experienced a room so full of love."

Once the happy couple emerged from the church as husband and wife, huge colourful smoke flares erupted in the background in celebration.

Who designed Perrie's wedding dress?

On her big day, Perrie actually wore three different wedding dresses—all as stunning as each other!

For the actual wedding ceremony, Perrie wore a classic, timeless white lace dress (complete with a lengthy train and veil) designed by Dana Harel. She also wore her hair up in a gorgeous slicked back bun style.

For her and Alex's first dance, she changed into a crystal embellished floor-length dress by Galia Lahav, complete with Jimmy Choo heels. And also let her hair down, literally.

And for the evening party, she switched it up and changed into a custom lace minidress from Annie's Ibiza with a matching dramatic headdress.

Of course, she opted for a shorter look to she could dance the night away! "I wanted to change for the evening so I could dance and be free," Perrie said. "It was short and fun and fab and cinched to the heavens with the corset!"

You can see all of Perrie's gorgeous wedding dresses in the Instagram post above.

Did Jade and Leigh-Anne go to Perrie's wedding? Yes they did! Picture: Getty

Did Jade and Leigh-Anne go to Perrie's wedding?

Despite rumours circulating online that Perrie's Little Mix sisters didn't attend her wedding, they actually did. Yes, Jade and Leigh-Anne were in attendance!

In fact, there was also plenty of Little Mix music moments during the party too. Perrie revealed that her wedding band even played the band's single 'Wings', as well as En Vogue's 'Don't Let Go (Love)' which the group performed on The X Factor.

Sadly, Jade had to leave Portugal early due to festival commitments (she was performing at Primavera Sound in Barcelona) but Leigh-Anne was on hand to tear up the dancefloor with Perrie.

"We were absolutely going off to En Vogue…," Perrie said. "We still remembered all of our harmonies and the choreography!"

The Vogue profile also notes that Jade and Leigh-Anne also attended Perrie's Hen Party which was held just before the actual wedding.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain went Instagram official with their relationship in 2017. Picture: @perrieedwards via Instagram

Describing her wedding day to British Vogue, Perrie said it was "the best day of my life – up there with the births of my children."

Congrats Perrie and Alex!

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