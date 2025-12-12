Perrie's fiancé Alex speaks about heartbreaking miscarriage for the first time

12 December 2025, 16:31

Alex and Perrie with their son Axel on holiday and perfect together Christmas 2024.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has spoken about heartbreaking miscarriage. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has reflected on the two pregnancy losses he and Perrie Edwards have faced in recent years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Perrie Edwards fiancé, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, has opened up for the first time about their devastating miscarriages and how the couple coped with their difficult losses.

The pair have been together since 2016 and welcomed their son Axel in 2021. Just over a year later, Alex proposed on the beach during a romantic getaway. Then, earlier this year, the couple shared the news that they were expecting a second child in an adorable Instagram post.

However, the news came after they had experienced two heartbreaking miscarriages - one before Axel was born and a second in 2024 - something Alex had never spoken about publicly, until now.

Alex pictured proposing to Perrie on holiday.
Alex proposed to Perrie in June 2022. Picture: Instagram

In an interview with The Athletic, Alex spoke about the struggles of starting a family and witnessing Perrie go through a miscarriage. He said: “When you start a family, that’s when you start to learn it’s not easy to have a child, that things can go wrong.

"It’s so difficult — especially for women when they are literally growing another human being inside them, the connection they feel to that, and then can things go wrong and they can lose the baby."

He added: "And it’s so difficult, especially losing the baby so late into the pregnancy.”

Earlier this year, the Little Mix star opened up for the first time about struggling with pregnancy loss. Speaking to Married At First Sight relationship expert Paul Brunson on his podcast 'We Need To Talk', Perrie explained that she and Alex had been through two miscarriages.

The singer revealed before her son Axel, she had suffered a miscarriage really early on. Then, a year after Axel was born, she fell pregnant again and tragically lost the baby at 24 weeks.

Although she experienced complications during the final Little Mix tour in 2022, the baby passed the 12 week scan. But ten weeks later, at her 22 week scan, is when doctors shared the devastating news with her - something she described as an "out of body experience”.

Perrie Edwards pictured wiping a tear on the 'We Need To Talk' podcast.
Perrie became emotional on the 'We Need To Talk' podcast. Picture: YouTube

Although Alex took some time off work to support Perrie after her second miscarriage, he felt “as a man, you just have to put on a brave face and try to hold the fort” - something he found hard to do.

When reflecting on the difficult time, Alex admitted having their son Axel to "focus on" helped them cope, and eventually brought them to a place where they felt like, "OK, should we try this again?".

Now being a free agent, it's meant Alex has more time to spend at home, saying: "It’s been nice to be at home with Perrie for the past few months and to have this time with Axel as well. He’s excited (about his new brother or sister). We all are.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards with their baby boy Axel in 2022
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards with their baby boy Axel in 2022. Picture: Getty

Perrie and Alex have revealed the news that they're expecting again in an adorable post. They shared a video of Perrie displaying her blossoming bump and a t-shirt referencing her recent single 'If He Wanted To He Would'.

The post was captioned: "Guess what hunnies…"

