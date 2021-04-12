Perrie Edwards's Photo Goes Viral As 'Cleaner' Spotted In Background

Fan spot hilarious blunder in Perrie Edwards's latest snap. Picture: Instagram @perrieedwards

The Little Mix star had the internet in hysterics posting a snap to the 'gram without realising she had left someone in the back of the shot- and we think Perrie will be paying closer attention to the crop button from now on!

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has provided some much-needed entertainment over the weekend forgetting to crop someone out the corner of her sultry stairs snap and the hilarious snap has quickly gone viral online.

The 27-year-old posted a photo of her lounging on her incredibly grand staircase with the caption, "dw didn’t get any mud on the carpet".

However, on zooming in, a woman can be spotted in the top corner with what appears to be a hoover, which everyone is assuming the 'Holiday' singer didn't mean to include.

Perrie Edwards forgot to crop her cleaner out of a snap. Picture: Twitter @LittleMix

Fans rushed to point out the lack of crop and the funny 'disapproving' look of whoever the mystery figure is looking onto the star.

The tweet that went viral actually ended up getting more likes than the original post, leading to fans endlessly laughing Perrie got 'ratio'd' by who they are assuming is Pez's cleaner in the corner.

Crying at the cleaner waiting to do the stairs, top left 😂😂😂 https://t.co/A3BX4dy1Na — MART TWEEDY ✊🏾 (@MartTweedy) April 9, 2021

So, true to Perrie's caption, we sincerely hope she doesn't get any mud on that beautiful carpet, or she's going to be in for it!

Elsewhere in the land of Little Mix, Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne have been ramping up the teases as they prepare to drop their first music as a trio this spring and none of us can wait to hear their new bops.

From cryptic snaps giving fans a taste of what their next chapter may look like to setting captions that very much sound like they could be lyrics, the ladies know everyone is watching to see what they have for us after their fourth member, Jesy Nelson, quit the band in December 2020.

