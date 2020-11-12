Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Teases Her Singing Little Mix's New Music In Video 10 Months Ago

12 November 2020, 10:48

Perrie Edwards’ boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain showed fans what it’s like to be a boyfriend of one of the Little Mix ladies, filming his girlfriend singing their new music a whopping 10 months ago.

Little Mix may have only just dropped their new album, ‘Confetti’, but it was almost an entire year ago that Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson started working on new music.

It means the girls’ boyfriends have heard every song for a whole 10 months, before it even reached fans’ ears.

And Perrie’s boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain thought he’d give Mixers a little insight into what it’s like hearing the music before everyone else.

Perrie Edwards was in stitches after boyfriend Alex did an impression of her vocals
Perrie Edwards was in stitches after boyfriend Alex did an impression of her vocals. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

In a clip recorded way back on 13 January, Alex snuck up to where Perrie was singing on the sofa in their living room before teasing her about what she sounded like.

He captioned the vid: “Little insight into what it’s like listening to the whole new album for 10 months straight before it drops!”

Perrie was singing her verse from ‘Happiness’ as she lay on the sofa with her dogs.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been together since 2016
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been together since 2016. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Doing an impression of her vocals Alex said: “That’s what it sounded like.

“Cor that wasn’t bad for myself,” he added.

Luckily Perrie saw the funny side and remained chilling on the sofa scrolling through her phone unbothered.

Little Mix finally dropped their new album at the start of November, and fans are obsessed with each and every song.

