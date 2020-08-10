Perrie Edwards And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Look Incredible In New Ibiza Holiday Photos

10 August 2020, 16:53

Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain showed off their toned bods in new photos from their holiday to Ibiza.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has been spending a few days in Ibiza with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamblerlain and their friends, and the couple continue to prove why they’re absolute couple goals.

In new photos from their holiday the couple have on Instagram, Perrie and Alex look amazing in their swimwear whilst posing on their yacht.

Perrie Edwards Reveals The Cute Way She And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Celebrate Each Other’s Achievements

With a cocktail in hand, Perrie stood with her arm around her man as he showed off his six pack.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been relaxing in Ibiza
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been relaxing in Ibiza. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Perrie and Alex spent the day on a yacht
Perrie and Alex spent the day on a yacht. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

They also shared a loved-up selfie, With Alex grinning as Perrie pouted for the snap.

The ‘Break Up Song’ singer has also been sharing an insight into their vacation on Instagram Stories, revealing the selection of gourmet food they’ve been treated to.

She and her friends also sat on the back of the yacht to take in the views during a boat trip at breakfast time.

Perrie then posted a video of herself diving from the yacht into the sea, showing off her bikini bod in the process.

Perrie Edwards looks stunning in her new holiday photos
Perrie Edwards looks stunning in her new holiday photos. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Perrie Edwards go a friend to film her jumping into the sea
Perrie Edwards go a friend to film her jumping into the sea. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

The enviable holiday pictures come after Perrie said her Ibiza trip is the first time she hasn’t 'picked herself apart’ over paparazzi shots of herself in a bikini.

After roping in a personal trainer before the getaway, Perrie said she was able to feel confident in her swimwear.

She also thanked fans for not sharing the pap pictures online, after her candid interview with Glamour UK in which she said such photos in the past have left her in tears at being caught unawares.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Fans of After We Collided shared what they expected to see from the Netflix sequel

After We Collided: 5 Things Fans Want To See From New Netflix Film Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford & Dylan Sprouse
All the Love Island stars who have had babies

Love Island Babies: From Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey's Baby Girl Delilah, To Dani Dyer's Pregnancy

Love Island

Nikki Tutorials confirms armed robbery at house in The Netherlands

YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials Confirms 'Biggest Nightmare' After Armed Robbery At Home In Netherlands
Cara and Nathan welcomed their baby girl last month. But what's her name?

Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde & Nathan Massey Reveal Baby Girl’s Name

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards revealed how she and Alex celebrate their successes

Perrie Edwards Reveals The Cute Way She And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Celebrate Each Other’s Achievements
Joe Sugg set to star in BBC drama 'The Syndicate'

Strictly Star Joe Sugg To Star In BBC Drama 'The Syndicate' In First Major TV Role

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters