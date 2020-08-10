Perrie Edwards And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Look Incredible In New Ibiza Holiday Photos

Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain showed off their toned bods in new photos from their holiday to Ibiza.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has been spending a few days in Ibiza with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamblerlain and their friends, and the couple continue to prove why they’re absolute couple goals.

In new photos from their holiday the couple have on Instagram, Perrie and Alex look amazing in their swimwear whilst posing on their yacht.

With a cocktail in hand, Perrie stood with her arm around her man as he showed off his six pack.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been relaxing in Ibiza. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie and Alex spent the day on a yacht. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

They also shared a loved-up selfie, With Alex grinning as Perrie pouted for the snap.

The ‘Break Up Song’ singer has also been sharing an insight into their vacation on Instagram Stories, revealing the selection of gourmet food they’ve been treated to.

She and her friends also sat on the back of the yacht to take in the views during a boat trip at breakfast time.

Perrie then posted a video of herself diving from the yacht into the sea, showing off her bikini bod in the process.

Perrie Edwards looks stunning in her new holiday photos. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards go a friend to film her jumping into the sea. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

The enviable holiday pictures come after Perrie said her Ibiza trip is the first time she hasn’t 'picked herself apart’ over paparazzi shots of herself in a bikini.

After roping in a personal trainer before the getaway, Perrie said she was able to feel confident in her swimwear.

She also thanked fans for not sharing the pap pictures online, after her candid interview with Glamour UK in which she said such photos in the past have left her in tears at being caught unawares.

