Perrie Edwards announces birth of her second baby with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

17 January 2026, 14:30 | Updated: 17 January 2026, 14:49

Perrie has announced the birth of her second baby!
Perrie has announced the birth of her second baby! Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Perrie Edwards has given birth! She and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have welcomed their second baby to the world in an adorable post.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Our hearts are so full because Little Mix's Perrie has just announced the birth of her second baby with her fiancé Alex!

The loved-up pair announced the news that they'd welcomed a baby girl in an Instagram post with the caption simply reading her given name: "Alanis Valentine 💕"

In the post, Alanis is held against Perrie's chest in her's, Alex's and their son Axel's arms.

The name Alanis is an adorable tribute to Perrie's journey as a singer, as she sang Alanis Morisette's 'You Oughta Know' in her X Factor audition.

In September, Perrie and Alex revealed the news that they were expecting again in an adorable post.

They shared a video of Perrie displaying her blossoming bump and a t-shirt referencing her recent single 'If He Wanted To He Would'. The post was captioned: "Guess what hunnies…"

Perrie and Alex met in 2016 and welcomed their son Axel in 2021. Alex then got down on one knee and proposed to Perrie in 2022 while they were on a romantic holiday together.

Perrie while she was pregnant with Axel in 2021
Perrie while she was pregnant with Axel in 2021. Picture: Instagram

Recently, both Perrie and Alex have opened up about struggling with the loss of two pregnancies. Speaking on Paul Brunson's 'We Need To Talk' podcast, Perrie revealed the second miscarriage she endured was at 22 weeks, five months.

Therefore it's no surprise she waited until she was much further along to announce this pregnancy despite endless speculation. Calling out pregnancy speculation, she said: "You can look at it two different ways, it's a blessing, it's beautiful, people love pregnant women and they kind of just want to be like, 'You're pregnant, you're glowing'.

"It's a beautiful thing but at the same time, it's a very vulnerable thing for women, it's a very private thing for women..."

"Yes it's beautiful and it's exciting but at the same time you don't know what's going on behind closed doors," she explained.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards with their baby boy Axel in 2022
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards with their baby boy Axel in 2022. Picture: Getty

Recently, Alex also spoke about their pregnancy struggles in an interview with The Athletic. He said: “When you start a family, that’s when you start to learn it’s not easy to have a child, that things can go wrong.

"It’s so difficult — especially for women when they are literally growing another human being inside them, the connection they feel to that, and then can things go wrong and they can lose the baby."

He added: "And it’s so difficult, especially losing the baby so late into the pregnancy.”

We are overjoyed to know their baby Alanis Valentine has arrived safe and sound. Congratulations Perrie and Alex!

