Perrie Edwards’ Latest Picture Of Baby Axel Is Adorable

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards took baby Axel shopping and he looks as fascinated by his little face as the rest of us.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Perrie Edwards gave birth to baby Axel in summer last year and recently began to share a little more of her life as a parent alongside boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And this week after a shopping trip with her four-month-old Little Mix star Perrie couldn’t help but show some adorable snaps she took of Axel.

What Little Mix Have Planned For 2022 As They Enter Final Year As Girlband Ahead Of Hiatus

Posing in the mirror with the little one in her arm, Perrie captioned it: “Shopping day.”

Perrie Edwards took her baby boy shopping. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

The pop star made loungewear look chic with an oversized hoodie from her own brand Disora, teamed with brown leggings and trainers.

Perrie accessorised the look with a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag and tucked her blonde hair into her jumper.

Axel looked equally as stylish in a beige baby grow, clearly intrigued by his reflection in the mirror.

We just want to see the items he picked out in the shops tbh.

Perrie Edwards became a mum in August 2021. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain became parents last year. Picture: Getty

The 28-year-old followed up her Instagram Stories snap with a question for her followers: “Best place to get holiday clothes rn?!?!” Hinting she and Alex are headed on another family vacay.

The couple had their first getaway with baby Axel at the end of last year when they flew to Dubai with their son.

Joined by Perrie’s mum, the couple were able to unwind a little as they adapted to their new lives as parents.

Perrie Edwards and baby Axel at Christmas. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie became a mum in August, days after bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock also became a parent.

Leigh-Anne and fiancé Andre welcomed twins, a surprise announcement after revealing her pregnancy in May.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital