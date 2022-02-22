Perrie Edwards Celebrates Baby Axel Turning Six Months Old

Perrie Edwards' baby boy turned six moths old
Perrie Edwards' baby boy turned six moths old. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrated their baby boy turning six months old on Monday.

Perrie Edwards' baby boy Axel turned six months old this week, and the Little Mix star and her football player beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain marked the milestone occasion by posting some sweet photos of the tot on Instagram Stories to melt all our hearts once more.

On Monday night Perrie posted the cutest snap of Axel looking cosy in a Mickey Mouse jumper, staring up beyond the camera as his famous mum snapped away.

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Share Adorable Holiday Pics With Baby Axel

"6 months today," Perrie captioned it.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with baby Axel
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with baby Axel. Picture: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain/Instagram

She followed up the pic with another too cute upload, showing Axel in his Moses Basket and holding up a note reading: "Today I am 6 months old," while he stayed cosy in a chunky, knitted babygrow.

Axel was born in August, days after Perrie's bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock also became a mum – welcoming twins with fiancé Andre Gray, a surprise announcement she'd understandably kept secret from the world.

Since the famous babies' arrival, the pop stars have posted occasional updates on their new lives as parents, continuing to work after embarking on the adorable new chapter.

Perrie has been back in the studio working on music of her own since the Little Mix girls announced they'll be taking a break later this year, songwriting with Kamille and Fred Again as part of her new era.

Perrie Edwards' baby boy Axel turned six months old
Perrie Edwards' baby boy Axel turned six months old. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Perrie Edwards' baby boy enjoyed his first holiday last year
Perrie Edwards' baby boy enjoyed his first holiday last year. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

The 28-year-old also launched her athleisure clothing line, Disora, at the end of last year after working on her business for the past few years.

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne starred in her first big screen movie role in December and has been running her swimwear brand In A Seashell since 2019.

Bandmate Jade Thirlwall has also branched out away from the brand, making regular TV appearances and teaming up with huge brands for collaborations of her own.

