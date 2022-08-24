Here’s Who’s Performing At The MTV VMAs 2022

24 August 2022, 16:21 | Updated: 24 August 2022, 16:27

The MTV VMAs are taking place on 28 August
The MTV VMAs are taking place on 28 August. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The MTV Video Music Awards are taking place on Sunday and this year there’s a huge line-up of artists performing, including Blackpink!

Viewers of the MTV VMAs on Sunday are in for one wild show as the list of performers taking to the stage is bigger than ever.

Stars including Nicki Minaj, Blackpink and Dove Cameron are set to perform, as well as Jack Harlow and Maneskin, who pulled out of Reading and Leeds Festival to sing at the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday.

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 28 August, but it will air in the UK on Monday 29th on MTV and MTV.com.

7 Taylor Swift Anthems Guaranteed To Make You Feel Confident

Lizzo is performing at the MTV VMAs
Lizzo is performing at the MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty
Dove Cameron is performing at the MTV VMAs
Dove Cameron is performing at the MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty
Blackpink are performing at the MTV VMAs 2022
Blackpink are performing at the MTV VMAs 2022. Picture: Getty

Here’s a complete list of who’s performing at the MTV VMAs 2022

  • Anitta
  • Blackpink
  • Dove Cameron
  • J Balvin
  • Jack Harlow
  • Kane Brown
  • Lizzo
  • Maneskin
  • Marshmello X Khalid
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Panic! At the Disco
  • Red Hot Chilli Peppers
  • Saucy Santana (pre-show)
  • Yung Gravy (pre-show)

Who’s hosting the MTV VMAs?

Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow will host this year’s awards ceremony, introducing and presenting the famous Moonmen trophies.

John Depp is also rumoured to be making a surprise appearance at the event as a Moonman mascot!

