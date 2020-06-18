Paul Mescal And India Mullen Fuel Dating Rumours During Lunchtime Stroll In London

Paul Mescal and India Mullen are close friends and roomates. Picture: Getty / BBC / India Mullen/Instagram

Normal People co-stars Paul Mescal and India Mullen are doing little to dispel speculation they’re dating.

Paul Mescal, 24, and India Mullen, 23, became close friends while filming BBC’s adaption of Sally Rooney's Normal People, with the couple even moving in together in London just before lockdown in March.

India, who played Peggy in the series, and Paul, who starred as Connell, were seen laughing and chatting during a stroll in East London.

Will Normal People Have A Second Series? Sequel Rumours So Far

The pair are said to be good friends but have a “flirty” relationship.

Paul Mescal as Connell in Normal People. Picture: BBC

India Mullen was Peggy in Normal People. Picture: BBC

In new pictures obtained by MailOnline, India and Paul looked deep in conversation and smiling the entire time.

Paul puffed on a cigarette during their stroll, looking summery in a navy polo shirt and shorts similar to the ones he wore to play rugby as Connell in Normal People – a scene which sent fans wild.

Meanwhile, India cut a casual figure in beige loose trousers and a leopard print cardigan.

Her trademark ice blonde hair was swept off of her face and the pair both wore sunglasses.

The couple were seeing picking up lunch and coffees from a sandwich shop on their brief outing.

Paul and India are often spotted out together in London since moving in together earlier this year and occasionally appear on each other's Instagram when hanging out with their pals.

While they’ve remained at the centre of relationship rumours for months, the pair seem to be just close roommates.

Paul even confirmed his single status during the I’m Grand Mam podcast, saying he’s looking forward to dating once the lockdown measures lift.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Normal People News