Pamela Anderson Will Tell Her Story In New Netflix Documentary

3 March 2022, 14:57 | Updated: 3 March 2022, 17:31

Pamela Anderson announced her documentary with Netflix
Pamela Anderson announced her documentary with Netflix. Picture: Alamy/Pamela Anderson/Instagram
Pamela Anderson has announced that she will be releasing a documentary with Netflix to tell her own story after the success of 'Pam & Tommy'.

Pam & Tommy has undoubtedly thrust Pamela Anderson back into the limelight after the biopic show arrived to Disney+ on February 2.

Fans have been lapping up the mini-series that are inspired by the real-life events that unravelled in the mid-1990s as Pamela and then-husband Tommy Lee’s sex tape was leaked.

The Kids Of 'Pam & Tommy': Where Are They Now?

On March 2, it was announced that the Baywatch actress has signed a deal with Netflix to tell her own side of the story with a documentary.

The news was broke via Instagram, with Pamela re-igniting her personal account to make the announcement after she quit social media in 2021.

Pamela Anderson is working with Netflix
Pamela Anderson is working with Netflix. Picture: Alamy

The 54-year-old star posted a promotional image to the 'Gram that teased the tell-all documentary.

The image showed a piece of Netflix-headed paper with a handwritten note from Pam, it read: "My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions, wicked, wild and lost.

"Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. & alive to tell the real story," she capped off the poem.

According to Netflix the upcoming film “will feature exclusive access to Pamela Anderson as well as never before seen archive footage and personal journals."

Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in 'Pam & Tommy'
Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in 'Pam & Tommy'. Picture: Alamy
Pam & Tommy focuses on Pamela Anderson's life in the mid-1990s
Pam & Tommy focuses on Pamela Anderson's life in the mid-1990s. Picture: Alamy

Despite the recent intensified media interest surrounding the life of the 90s star, the documentary has been in the works for several years.

The flick is to be directed by Ryan White, who has worked on other Netflix docs such as The Keepers, with no further announcement on the timeline of the project being announced.

The inspiration of Pam & Tommy is reportedly not a fan of the show, Lily James – the actress who portrays the star – revealed to Net-A-Porter that her efforts to contact Pamela were not reciprocated.

"I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different, my sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically. I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming," Lily told the publication.

When Pam quit social media last year she explained her decision to step away from the limelight, she wrote on Instagram: "This will be my last post on Instagram Twitter or Facebook. I’ve never been interested in social media. And now that I'm settled into the life. I'm genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature. I am free [sic]."

Fans are already intrigued by Anderson getting to re-tell the story from her own perspective.

