3 March 2025, 09:03 | Updated: 3 March 2025, 11:21

The Oscars 2025 best looks. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The 2025 Oscars were another star-studded event, closing out award season in style with some jaw-dropping looks from the likes of RAYE, Lisa, Doja Cat and Selena Gomez.

The Oscars red carpet is possibly the chicest of award season arrivals, and the celebs pulled out all the stops when it came to their fashion picks.

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo went all out in a stunning green, of course, velvet gown in the silhouette of a bow, while Emma Stone wowed in a sparkling mesh floor-length number.

Timothée Chalamet wore the colour of the season, butter yellow, wearing a tailored cropped suit jacket and matching shirt and jeans, but girlfriend Kylie Jenner was nowhere to be seen until they were papped inside the event.

See more of the Oscars 2025 best red carpet outfits below.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards
Cynthia Erivo attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards. Picture: Getty

RAYE

97th Annual Oscars - RAYE on the red carpet
97th Annual Oscars - RAYE on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Lisa

97th Annual Academy Awards - Lisa
97th Annual Academy Awards - Lisa. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez at the 2025 Oscars on the red carpet
Selena Gomez at the 2025 Oscars on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends the 97th Annual Oscars
Doja Cat attends the 97th Annual Oscars. Picture: Getty

Emma Stone

Emma Stone at The Oscars 2025
Emma Stone at The Oscars 2025. Picture: Getty

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 Oscars
Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 Oscars. Picture: Getty
Lupita Nyong'o on the red carpet at the Oscars
Lupita Nyong'o on the red carpet at the Oscars. Picture: Getty

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield at the 97th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Andrew Garfield at the 97th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Mikey Madison

Mikey Madison at the 2025 Oscars
Mikey Madison at the 2025 Oscars. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars
Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars. Picture: Getty

