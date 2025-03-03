Oscars red carpet 2025 - see all the best looks
3 March 2025, 09:03 | Updated: 3 March 2025, 11:21
The 2025 Oscars were another star-studded event, closing out award season in style with some jaw-dropping looks from the likes of RAYE, Lisa, Doja Cat and Selena Gomez.
Listen to this article
The Oscars red carpet is possibly the chicest of award season arrivals, and the celebs pulled out all the stops when it came to their fashion picks.
Wicked star Cynthia Erivo went all out in a stunning green, of course, velvet gown in the silhouette of a bow, while Emma Stone wowed in a sparkling mesh floor-length number.
Timothée Chalamet wore the colour of the season, butter yellow, wearing a tailored cropped suit jacket and matching shirt and jeans, but girlfriend Kylie Jenner was nowhere to be seen until they were papped inside the event.
See more of the Oscars 2025 best red carpet outfits below.
Oscars 2025 red carpet pictures
Cynthia Erivo
RAYE
Lisa
Selena Gomez
Doja Cat
Emma Stone
Timothée Chalamet
Andrew Garfield
Mikey Madison
Ariana Grande
Read more music news here:
- Tate McRae explains surprising symbolism in 'Revolving door' music video
- Jennie and Doechii's red-hot 'ExtraL' lyrics have fans saying the same thing
- BRIT Awards 2025: Full winners list, performers and everything you need to know
- Jade's BRITs red carpet look includes strong statement about the industry