One Direction Fans Resurface Zayn Malik’s Iconic First-Ever Tweet From 10 Years Ago

10 August 2020, 12:23

Zayn Malik introduced himself in his first tweet in 2010
Zayn Malik introduced himself in his first tweet in 2010. Picture: PA/Instagram

Fans of the former One Direction star have been reminiscing about Zayn Malik’s first tweet.

One Direction fans have resurfaced Zayn Malik’s first-ever tweet to celebrate 10 years of the star being on the social media app.

The fan account, @todays1dhistory, shared a screenshot of the ‘Flames’ singer’s tweet which was from August 9, 2010.

Zayn Malik’s Grandad Shares Adorable Baby Photos Of The Star

It read: “Hi guys Zayn Malik here :) [sic],” and we are living for the old-school smiley face emoji!

Fans of the father-to-be were quick to comment on the tweet, with many saying how much they miss him since he rarely posts on social media these days.

One person wrote: “I miss you Zayn... Please come back on Twitter or Instagram [crying emoji].”

“Happy ten years to your first tweet @zaynmalik [heart emoji] [sad emoji],” added another.

“Hi guys brb i’m about to cry :) [sic],” wrote a third.

Zayn first joined Twitter less than a month after 1D first formed on the X Factor, with the star joining Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson in becoming the most successful boyband of our generation, back on July 23.

Fans were reminiscing about Zayn's first post on Twitter
Fans were reminiscing about Zayn's first post on Twitter. Picture: Twitter
1D fans were commenting on Zayn's first post
1D fans were commenting on Zayn's first post. Picture: Twitter
Zayn left One Direction five years ago
Zayn left One Direction five years ago. Picture: PA

The boys were together for five years before Zayn decided to leave the band in 2015.

The group went on to stay together for another year, before announcing their hiatus back in 2016, and all embarking on solo careers.

Fans recently celebrated 10 years of One Direction, with Harry, Niall, Louis and Liam all sharing extremely heartfelt posts about their former bandmates, explaining how proud they were of each other and how much they appreciate their fans.

However, Zayn, who is awaiting the birth of his first child with his pregnant girlfriend Gigi Hadid, didn’t comment on their anniversary.

