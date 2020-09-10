One Direction Fans Disappointed After Unseen Footage Of The Boys Is Shown On The Late Late Show

One Direction appeared on The Late Late Show in 2015. Picture: Getty

James Corden spoke out on The Late Late Show after his social media feeds became flooded with comments asking him to reunite One Direction.

Despite the fact Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne split five years ago, One Direction fans are one of the biggest fandoms in the world, meaning no social media post about them goes unnoticed, especially on Twitter.

So when producer of The Late Late Show Ben Winston tweeted and deleted "Ok" in reply to a 2017 tweet asking to see the unreleased McDonald’s footage from 1D's time on the show, fans rearranged their evenings to tune into James Corden's programme with the hopes of seeing some never-before-seen clips of the boys.

After James did a monologue addressing why he can't reunite One Direction in the way fans want him to, they then played a few clips of One Direction’s time on The Late Late Show back in 2015, one of which was the McDonald's drive-thru footage.

James Corden explained why he can't get 1D back together in the way fans want him to. Picture: Getty

However, fans were left disappointed by the segment, after getting their hopes up and expecting to see one of the band members on the show.

One Direction’s 10th anniversary proved a disappointment in that there was no glimmer of a reunion between Harry, Louis, Niall and Liam, and since then Directioners have been bombarding James Corden’s Instagram, Twitter and YouTube begging him to ‘kidnap the boys and make them reunite’.

After months of receiving the comments, James took a moment out of The Late Late Show to address the continuous trend.

Explaining he usually tries not to read comments about himself online, James said: “There’s been a trend online that I have frankly been unable to ignore. As you can see here, I’ve had thousands of comments on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, insisting I kidnap One Direction. It’s all my feed is.

Let's bask in the sweet, sweet glow of these One Direction + Late Late Show memories. pic.twitter.com/tQThmijvUg — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) September 10, 2020

“You know they’ve appeared willingly on the show before And I’m not going to brag but I do have their phone numbers.”

The presenter sarcastically added: “But maybe you guys are right it’s way easier to determine their respective locations, leave my family, fly to different locations all over the world, during a pandemic, kidnap them, and force them to sing ‘Night Changes’ in my car.”

He also revealed his social channels have received over 300 comments a week asking him to kidnap the boys.

“I love those boys, but I simply cannot commit a crime,” he told Directioners.

