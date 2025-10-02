One Direction favourites will reunite for multi-million pound Netflix deal

One Direction stars are reuniting for an exciting Netflix TV documentary. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have sparked excitement after reuniting for a brand new TV show. Here's everything we know.

One Direction fans could be in for an exciting reunion treat as Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have reportedly signed a multi-million pound deal to film a new Netflix TV show.

Since their split, fans have been hoping to see the pair, along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, who sadly passed away in October 2024, reunite.

That reunion unfortunately never happened but now Zayn and Louis, who previously struck up a feud on social media, have put their arguments and differences aside for a trip of a lifetime together.

So what will Louis and Zayn's TV show be about? It's believed filming has already started and will see them travelling across the US together on an exciting road trip. They're expected to discuss One Direction memories as well as their lives outside of the band.

Liam Payne is believed to be a driving force behind the boys reuniting. Picture: Getty

It's believed they will also talk about the other 1D members, Harry, Niall and of course, Liam.

A source told a tabloid: "This will be an absolutely huge show for Netflix and is guaranteed to whip 1D’s global army of fans into a frenzy.

“It’s likely to be a chance for some serious soul-searching and deep discussions about the incredible journey the group have already been on since they were formed on The X Factor 15 years ago."

Both Zayn and Louis have formed strong ties in America already with Zayn actually living in Pennsylvania. He has lived in the US since 2018 after moving there to be with his now ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

One Direction confirmed their hiatus in 2016. Picture: Getty

The couple have a daughter Khai together who they co-parent.

Louis splits his time between the US and the UK as he too has a son with his ex-girlfriend US stylist Briana Jungwirth.

It's not known when the new One Direction documentary will be released on Netflix but as filming has already begun, many are expecting a 2026 start date.

