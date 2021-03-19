Niall Sends Nod To Zayn After His Praise Say One Direction Fans

19 March 2021, 11:27 | Updated: 19 March 2021, 15:09

Niall Horan sends 'subtle sign' to Zayn in latest Instagram snap
Niall Horan sends 'subtle sign' to Zayn in latest Instagram snap. Picture: PA/ Instagram @niallhoran

1D fans are convinced Niall is subtly responding to Zayn's lovely words about him in a recent interview in his latest Instagram snap and we're NGL- we could be convinced by their theory!

Niall Horan's latest Instagram snap has One Direction fans convinced he is throwing a subtle nod to his pal and former bandmate, Zayn, who recently sang his praises and complemented his music in an interview.

Zayn Malik Reveals What He Sings To Baby Khai As He Gushes About Fatherhood

Niall Horan posts a selfie 1D fans think is a sign to Instagram
Niall Horan posts a selfie 1D fans think is a sign to Instagram. Picture: Instagram @niallhoran

Zayn, 28, gave a rare interview to US radio station SiriusXM following the release of his third album 'Nobody Is Listening' when he opened up about Niall being his 'favourite' and absolutely loving his music.

Zayn said: "I’ll tell you what...Niall is my favourite."

"How about that? There you go. Niall makes the best music, there you go."

“Yeah I will say that he makes better music than me. Yeah, I’m a Niall fan."

Many were surprised to hear the 'Vibez' singer being so open about the band who he rarely mentions and couldn't help but notice what appeared to be Niall's response to the whole thing.

Niall, 27, posted a photo dump to Instagram and one snap saw him raising one eyebrow- something Zayn taught him how to do.

Since leaving the band in 2015, Zayn has exchanged tense words, sometimes indirectly and other times directly with some of his former bandmates, but he and Niall have greeted each other at award shows and the like.

So, it seems the 'Better' singer has kept a soft spot for his Irish mate and who knows, maybe one day we'll even see them hanging out again, or even better- a collab?!

Either way, it's amazing to see the boys praising one another and admitting they listen to each other's solo material!

Niall was spotted listening to Zayn's debut album a few years back, so it's clear they have serious respect for one another.

Ugh, love 'em.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Little Mix will soon release new music

Did Little Mix Just Hint At Their New Song Lyrics?

Addison Rae's boyfriend is Bryce Hall

Who Is Addison Rae’s Boyfriend? The Lowdown On TikTok Star Bryce Hall

Little Mix have new music coming soon

Little Mix New Music: Everything The Girls Have Said About New Songs In 2021

The snap shared by Jack Lowden showed him and Harry Styles in 2017.

Harry Styles’ Dunkirk Co-Star Jack Lowden Shares Unseen Throwback Picture Of Cast

The Kardashian family have combined net worth of billions

The Kardashians' Net Worth: Who's The Richest?

Perrie Edwards returned to Instagram after a few months of silence

Perrie Edwards' Shares Lockdown Antics With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain As She Returns To Instagram

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real