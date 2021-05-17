One Direction’s ‘Four’ Album Is Having A Moment

One Direction's 'Four' album is having a moment. Picture: Getty

One Direction’s last album as a five, ironically called ‘Four’, is exactly why it holds a special place in our hearts.

One Direction released ‘Four’ in 2014; the chart-topping EP that brought us bangers such as ‘No Control’, ‘Clouds’ and ‘Steal My Girl’.

Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson went on to disband a whole year later, after Zayn quit the group in March 2015.

Ironically, ‘Four’ was One Direction’s last album as a fivesome so it’s no wonder it hits so hard with every re-listen.

One Direction went on hiatus in 2015. Picture: Getty

Yes, ‘Night Changes’ will always leave us sobbing.

In case you’ve been living under a dusty old rock the past seven years, here’s the track list to One Direction’s ‘Four’:

‘Steal My Girl’

‘Ready to Run’

‘Where Do Broken Hearts Go?’

’18’ ‘Girl Almighty’

‘Fool’s Gold’

‘Night Changes’

‘No Control’

‘Fireproof’

‘Spaces’

‘Stockholm Syndrome’

‘Clouds’

Zayn Malik left 1D in 2015. Picture: Getty

‘Steal My Girl’ was of course the lead single from the album, reaching No. 3 in the charts and becoming one of the boys’ most iconic tunes.

The video even starred Danny DeVito as its ‘director’, cementing 1D’s legendary status for the 1000th time.

One year after that the boys – then just Niall, Harry, Liam and Louis – released ‘Made in the A.M.’, their fifth and final studio album together.

