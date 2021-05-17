One Direction’s ‘Four’ Album Is Having A Moment
17 May 2021, 13:34 | Updated: 17 May 2021, 15:16
One Direction’s last album as a five, ironically called ‘Four’, is exactly why it holds a special place in our hearts.
One Direction released ‘Four’ in 2014; the chart-topping EP that brought us bangers such as ‘No Control’, ‘Clouds’ and ‘Steal My Girl’.
Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson went on to disband a whole year later, after Zayn quit the group in March 2015.
An Unseen One Direction Photo From Their X Factor Tour Days Is Making Us Nostalgic
Ironically, ‘Four’ was One Direction’s last album as a fivesome so it’s no wonder it hits so hard with every re-listen.
Yes, ‘Night Changes’ will always leave us sobbing.
In case you’ve been living under a dusty old rock the past seven years, here’s the track list to One Direction’s ‘Four’:
- ‘Steal My Girl’
- ‘Ready to Run’
- ‘Where Do Broken Hearts Go?’
- ’18’ ‘Girl Almighty’
- ‘Fool’s Gold’
- ‘Night Changes’
- ‘No Control’
- ‘Fireproof’
- ‘Spaces’
- ‘Stockholm Syndrome’
- ‘Clouds’
‘Steal My Girl’ was of course the lead single from the album, reaching No. 3 in the charts and becoming one of the boys’ most iconic tunes.
The video even starred Danny DeVito as its ‘director’, cementing 1D’s legendary status for the 1000th time.
One year after that the boys – then just Niall, Harry, Liam and Louis – released ‘Made in the A.M.’, their fifth and final studio album together.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital