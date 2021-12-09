Olly Alexander Can't Wait To Meet Lil Nas X At The Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

9 December 2021, 17:02

Olly Alexander can't wait to meet Lil Nas X
Olly Alexander can't wait to meet Lil Nas X. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olly Alexander from Years & Years couldn't contain his excitement over sharing the #CapitalJBB stage with Lil Nas X!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olly Alexander proved he's just like the rest of us as he's also obsessed with Lil Nas X – join the club!

The frontman of Years & Years will be sharing the same stage with the 'Industry Baby' singer, as the two pop stars are performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclay Card Saturday and Sunday night, respectively.

4 Things Fans Want From Lil Nas X’s Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Debut

The 'Starstruck' hit-maker swang by Capital Breakfast ahead of the big weekend to express his excitement about his fellow ballers.

The 31-year-old musician has gushed over Lil Nas' talents countless times on the Breakfast show, but this time he professed his wish to interview the 'Old Town Road' rapper.

Olly was chatting to Roman, Sonny and Sian about his love for the star, as they came up with an idea to make his Christmas dreams come true...

The Years & Years singer jested with the presenter, "shall I do the interview?"

Years & Years can't wait to take the Jingle Bell Ball stage
Years & Years can't wait to take the Jingle Bell Ball stage. Picture: Capital FM

Roman quipped back: "Do you want to come in the day before and do the interview?"

The pop sensation could hardly contain his excitement at the proposition – and we totally get why!

We're counting down the days until we finally get a meet-cute between these two mega-stars.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Inside the lyrics to Ed Sheeran's 'Overpass Graffiti'

Ed Sheeran Performs ‘Overpass Graffiti’ During Tiny Desk Concert: Inside The Lyrics

Inside Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers' lyrics

Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers': Inside The Lovestruck Bop Lyrics

Jesy Nelson has amassed an incredible net worth

Jesy Nelson Net Worth: Inside The Former Little Mix Star’s Fortune

Little Mix

Olivia Wilde opened up about her Harry Styles romance for the first time

Olivia Wilde Addresses Harry Styles Relationship For The First Time

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back this weekend

A-Z Of Every Incredible Performance Happening At The Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard This Weekend
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have known each other since they were teenagers

Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Full Relationship Timeline - From When They Met As Teenagers To Their Beautiful Wedding

Justin Bieber

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran got candid on Quizface

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Weighs In On One Direction's Hiatus On Capital's Quizface

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos