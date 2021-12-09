Olly Alexander Can't Wait To Meet Lil Nas X At The Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Olly Alexander can't wait to meet Lil Nas X. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Olly Alexander from Years & Years couldn't contain his excitement over sharing the #CapitalJBB stage with Lil Nas X!

Olly Alexander proved he's just like the rest of us as he's also obsessed with Lil Nas X – join the club!

The frontman of Years & Years will be sharing the same stage with the 'Industry Baby' singer, as the two pop stars are performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclay Card Saturday and Sunday night, respectively.

The 'Starstruck' hit-maker swang by Capital Breakfast ahead of the big weekend to express his excitement about his fellow ballers.

The 31-year-old musician has gushed over Lil Nas' talents countless times on the Breakfast show, but this time he professed his wish to interview the 'Old Town Road' rapper.

Olly was chatting to Roman, Sonny and Sian about his love for the star, as they came up with an idea to make his Christmas dreams come true...

The Years & Years singer jested with the presenter, "shall I do the interview?"

Years & Years can't wait to take the Jingle Bell Ball stage. Picture: Capital FM

Roman quipped back: "Do you want to come in the day before and do the interview?"

The pop sensation could hardly contain his excitement at the proposition – and we totally get why!

We're counting down the days until we finally get a meet-cute between these two mega-stars.

