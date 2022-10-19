Olivia Wilde Drops Hint About Famous Salad Dressing Recipe That Broke The Internet

Everyone's raving about Olivia Wilde's salad dressing recipe online. Picture: Getty

Apparently, Olivia Wilde has a famous salad dressing recipe, or so says the internet.

Olivia Wilde has seemingly shared a salad dressing recipe after the internet was calling for it.

Confused? Here’s where it all started.

Olivia Wilde And Ex Jason Sudeikis Issue Joint Statement After Nanny Makes Claims About Her Relationship With Harry Styles

The Don’t Worry, Darling director and her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis put out a joint statement following an interview The Daily Mail shared with the couple’s former nanny.

The nanny shared a number of claims within her interview, including claims that Olivia began her relationship with Harry Styles whilst she was still in a relationship with the father of her children, Sudeikis.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis put out a joint statement in response to their former nanny's allegations. Picture: Alamy

Hitting back at the claims, the A-listers said in a joint statement in response to the allegations: “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.

“Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

Within the interview, one claim in particular that the nanny shared had the internet in a frenzy after claiming that the Ted Lasso star tried to prevent Wilde from leaving by lying underneath her car.

She went on to claim that Olivia had prepared a salad for Harry with her ‘special dressing’ in the family kitchen, leaving him particularly upset.

Olivia Wilde has previously slammed rumours she was still with Jason Sudeikis when her Harry Styles relationship began. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde began dating in January 2020. Picture: Getty

Olivia Wilde dropped a hint about her famous salad dressing. Picture: Olivia Wilde/Instagram

This led to possibly the first time ever that a salad dressing has become so talked-about online, and just days after the claims, Olivia herself took to her Instagram Stories to share a page from Nora Ephron's 1983 autobiographical novel Heartburn.

The page she chose to share seemingly hinted heavily at the main character's failing marriage and plans to leave her husband - but also happens to include a recipe for vinaigrette dressing.

Could this be the famous dressing? Here’s the recipe - you can make your mind up yourselves!

"Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy. This makes a very strong vinaigrette that's perfect for salad greens like arugola and watercress and endive."

