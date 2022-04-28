Olivia Wilde Was Served Custody Papers From Ex Jason Sudeikis During ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ Preview

Olivia Wilde was served custody papers during her Don't Worry, Darling preview. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Jason Sudeikis apparently had ‘no idea’ ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde would receive his custody papers during her ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ preview.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olivia Wilde was handed custody papers from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis during CinemaCon on Tuesday, but the actor is said to have ‘no prior knowledge’ she would receive the documents at the event.

Wilde was hosting a preview of upcoming movie Don’t Worry, Darling, where a clip from the film – starring her boyfriend Harry Styles and Florence Pugh – was premiered to an exclusive group of viewers.

All The Albums Coming Out In 2022: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lizzo & More

While the director was presenting the trailer at the film convention, an envelope labeled ‘personal and confidential’ was handed to her by someone in front of the stage.

Olivia Wilde is said to have swiftly moved on after opening the custody papers. Picture: Getty

She reportedly responded: “Are these for me?” before taking a glance at the papers and continuing with the presentation seemingly unfazed.

At first event goers assumed it was a script to gain Olivia’s attention but Deadline later reported it was custody papers from her ex Jason, who wasn’t aware of when she would receive the documents.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” a source told Variety.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have been dating for over a year. Picture: Getty

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have two kids together. Picture: Getty

“Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Jason and Olivia were previously engaged but split in 2020 after nine years together. They have two kids together.

Olivia is now dating Harry Styles, after they grew close on the set of DWD.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital