Olivia Wilde Responds To Jason Sudeikis 'Embarrassing' Her Amid Legal Battle

11 August 2022, 14:58

Olivia Wilde called being served papers publicly "embarrasing"
Olivia Wilde called being served papers publicly "embarrasing". Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Olivia Wilde has responded to being served legal custody papers publicly by her ex-husband, calling the moments "embarrassing".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olivia Wilde has made it clear that she is not happy about her ongoing custody battle with Jason Sudeikis, calling his actions "outrageous legal tactics".

In April, the actress-turned-director was served legal papers live on stage by a representative of her ex-husbands, she unknowing opened the documents regarding their two children in public.

Olivia Wilde Has The Look Of Love Whilst Watching Harry Styles Concert

Over 4000 audience members saw the moment play out as Olivia delivered a presentation for her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling at ComicCon.

The 38-year-old has accused Jason of deliberately trying to 'embarrass' and 'threaten' her amid their ongoing co-parenting battle by arranging the papers to be delivered at the event.

Olivia Wilde has reacted to Jason's appeal for custody of their children
Olivia Wilde has reacted to Jason's appeal for custody of their children. Picture: Getty

In response to Jason's actions, Olivia filed new court documents as part of the case, which were obtained by DailyMail earlier this week

She wrote in the court papers: “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.”

Jason, 46, and Olivia, 38, married in 2011 and share two children, welcoming son Otis in 2014, and their daughter Daisy two years later.

The former couple had shared custody of their children since divorcing in 2020, however, their agreement seemingly turned sour after the actress' alleged plans to move to London.

Olivia Wilde was served the legal documents during an appearance at ComicCon
Olivia Wilde was served the legal documents during an appearance at ComicCon. Picture: Getty
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde divorced in 2020 after 9 years of marriage
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde divorced in 2020 after 9 years of marriage. Picture: Getty

The Booksmart director went on to claim that the Ted Lasso actor was purposefully bringing their personal life into the limelight, branding the action a "threat".

"The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests,” she continued.

“Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”

Olivia and Jason are yet to release public statement regarding the custody battle.

