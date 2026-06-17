Olivia Wilde breaks silence on "beautiful" Harry Styles relationship

Olivia Wilde breaks silence on "beautiful" Harry Styles relationship. Picture: Getty

By Sam Prance

"I think that people were mad. It was almost like the happiness made them mad."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olivia Wilde has opened up about her relationship with Harry Styles and how fans treated them in a candid interview.

If you've followed Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' careers, you will already know that the two stars dated between 2021 and 2022 when Olivia was 36 and Harry was 26. Harry even appeared to reference their relationship in his hit song 'As It Was' and he later starred in Olivia's film Don't Worry Darling.

However, both stars faced intense scrutiny over the relationship. Now, Olivia has revealed what the relationship was like and how it felt to be judged by people over her personal life.

When did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde date? Picture: Getty

Appearing on Call Her Daddy, Olivia was asked about her relationship with Harry and she said: "Oh man, it really did upset people. It was crazy. I don’t know how much I understand it yet. I understand it had very little to do with me. People were f---ing p---ed."

Olivia added: "I think it also had a lot to do with the kind of parasocial relationship people have with him which is a burden that is very weighty and not something I envy. He carries it with grace."

Harry Styles starred alongside Gemma Chan and Chris Pine in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Getty

As for what it was like dating Harry, Olivia revealed: "It’s wild because we had the loveliest relationship, so sweet and beautiful, and really very domestic and lovely. I think we existed in this little bubble, and the judgment never got in, which was a miracle, a testament to us making that happen."

She ended by saying: "I think that people were mad. It was almost like the happiness made them mad."

Read more Harry Styles news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.