Olivia Wilde Speaks Out After Don’t Worry Darling Production Is Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

Olivia Wilde has thanked fans after the cast and crew of Don’t Worry, Darling were forced to quarantine when a member on set tested positive for coronavirus.

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and their co-stars have all been sent into isolation for two weeks after filming on Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry, Darling was paused.

One day after the news emerged production has been halted, director and star of the film Olivia took to Instagram stories to explain what’s happening.

Harry Styles is the lead in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Florence Pugh stars opposite Harry Styles in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

She began: “Hi everybody who’s expressed such kind concern about us and Don’t Worry, Darling. I just wanted to say we are shutting down for two weeks to quarantine to make sure everybody is very safe.”

The director credited the production’s medical experts for advising on the situation.

“It’s out of an abundance of caution thanks to our incredible medical advisors at Mount Sinai and everybody is okay and we’re just gonna keep on working hard.

Olivia Wilde is directing and starring in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

“I just wanted to say thank you to everybody who’s checked in and thank you to our incredible crew, I love you guys I miss you already, you’re my family and we’ll be back soon to take care of each other.”

Olivia finished off her video urging US voters to “check your ballot status.”

Don’t Worry, Darling began production in October, weeks after it was confirmed Harry Styles is stepping in for Shia LeBouf.

