Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour Is Coming To The UK

6 December 2021, 14:43 | Updated: 6 December 2021, 14:48

Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour...
Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour... Picture: Getty.Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Olivia Rodrigo announced in December that the SOUR tour is finally happening – here's everything we know so far!

Olivia Rodrigo just announced that the SOUR Tour is ‘finally’ happening and we’re a little too excited!

The 18-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Monday (December 6), to share the happy news with her whopping 19.8 million followers.

All The Olivia Rodrigo Songs And Lyrics Thought To Be About Joshua Bassett

After rocketing to success in January of this year with the infamous ‘Drivers License’, the rising star hasn’t been able to take her chart-topping album on the road due to ongoing travel restrictions.

Now, she’s confirmed a string of dates where she will be taking to the stage to sing her ‘SOUR’ bops across the United States and Europe!

Olivia Rodrigo just announced her UK SOUR tour dates
Olivia Rodrigo just announced her UK SOUR tour dates. Picture: Getty

Olivia announced an impressive 48 dates across multiple countries, and it's safe to say that fans were elated!

The tour will kick off in San Francisco in April 2022, with the US leg concluding the following month.

From there the 'good 4 u' singer will make the rounds in eight European venues, before performing two shows in Ireland and then a final five in the United Kingdom!

The pop sensation wrote: "SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!! with angels @gracieabrams @hollyhumberstone and @queenofthebabies!!"

Olivia Rodrigo announced 48 show dates
Olivia Rodrigo announced 48 show dates. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

She revealed that the special guests joining her on tour are Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen – talk about girl power!

Olivia capped off the exciting post with "tix on sale Friday!!!!" – don't miss your chance to bag a coveted ticket to your first Rodrigo concert!

The star will close the SOUR Tour in July with two shows at the Hammersmith Apollo in London!

