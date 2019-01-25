Olivia Attwood And Boyfriend Bradley Dack Are Moving To A ‘Secret Location’ After Shock Burglary

Olivia Attwood has revealed she will be moving to a secret location. Picture: Instagram

Olivia Attwood has revealed she will be moving to a new house after being robbed while asleep.

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood has shared that she will be moving homes after she and her footballer boyfriend, Bradley Dack, had luxury goods stolen earlier this month. The criminals got away with two Mercedes, luxury handbags and a MacBook.

However, hours after Olivia pleaded for fans to help her to find the culprits, the couple's two Mercedes cars were found abandoned.

She told her 1.6 million Instagram followers: “So happy to say both mine and Brad's cars have been recovered by police.”

Olivia Attwood revealed both of the stolen cars had been found. Picture: Instagram

She thanked fans on Instagram saying: “can’t thank everyone enough for getting the word out, because it probably made all the difference.”

The TV personality has now revealed her plans to move. Olivia told a tabloid: "It was horrible. We were in bed, someone had a key, we don't know who it was.

"We're moving anyway, we're moving this week." She announced.

Meanwhile, Olivia and Bradley recently reunited after it was reported that the pair had called it quits.

