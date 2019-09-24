Normani Confirms 14 Track Debut Album Is 'Halfway Done' & Will Drop In 2020

Normani confirms debut album is 'halfway' done. Picture: Instagram/Zach Zang Show

Normani has announced that her debut album will come out in 2020, with her 14-track vision already 'halfway' finished.

Normani has been spilling some serious details about her upcoming debut album after having enormous success with her hit 'Motivation' and putting on an amazing show at Rihanna's recent Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The former Fifth Harmony member has confirmed that her debut album is ‘a little more than half-way’ done and will be released in 2020.

Normani Leaves Fans Gobsmacked With Performance At Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

In an interview with the Zach Zang Show, she spoke about her intentions for the album, explaining that ‘Motivation’ is just one layer of her musical ability, and we cannot wait to see what else she has in store.

Speaking about her hit song that was co-written by Ariana Grande, she said: "Motivation was such an incredible opportunity for me to showcase what I knew I was capable of for such a long time."

“Being in an entity and knowing who you are within that, I couldn’t tap into who Normani was 110%.”

The 23-year-old also admitted that she had been behind the camera to direct and edit behind the scenes, saying: “There are so many different hats that I did not know I was capable of wearing.”

Normani named Destiny’s Child as her influence growing up.

“I wanted to create an early 2000s video – which is what made me fall in love with music. I know how much I’ve sacrificed and I’m willing to put forth whatever effort it is to see that my vision comes to life,” she added.

Promising her album to drop ‘soon soon’, she said: “[Motivation] is one layer. I want to make sure this album is very dynamic.

“There are so many dimensions to me, not only as an artist but as a person – there are things that I want to talk about and emotions that I want to convey. It is one portion of it for sure but there’s a whole more to be able to discover."

The former Fifth Harmony member recently opened up for Ariana Grande on her ‘Sweetener’ Tour, but said she plans on taking her songs back on the road – this time to headline.

It seems the hitmaker is busy these days, as she also stole the stage performing at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show.

We can’t wait to see what else she has in the works!

