YouTuber Nikocado Avocado reveals "truth" behind shock weight loss 'social experiment'

Nikocado Avocado responds to claims he's using AI amid shock weight loss transformation. Picture: Nikocado Avocado via YouTube, Nikocado Avocado via TikTok

By Katie Louise Smith

Nikocado debunked theories that he was using AI to lie to followers about his weightloss.

YouTube Mukbang personality Nikocado Avocado is setting the record straight about his shocking weight loss transformation following accusations he's using AI to deceive his followers.

Back in September, Nikocado (real name Nicholas Perry) posted a new video on YouTube where he unveiled his 250lbs weight loss and revealed that, despite uploading "new" content, he hadn't actually recorded a video in two years.

Nikocado described the whole thing as the "greatest social experiment of my entire life," and now, five months later, he's shutting down 'conspiracy theories' that he's faking his transformation.

Did Nikocado Avocado really lose weight?

Nikocado Avocado shocks viewers with major "social media experiment" weight loss transformation. Picture: @real_nikocado via X/Twitter

In a brand new video, Nikocado sat down to share "the truth" about his weight loss journey and why he was "concealing" something when he returned to the internet with his 'Two Steps Ahead' video.

Immediately after sharing the video, flabbergasted viewers became skeptical and urged Nikocado to show his loose skin. He was later hit with claims that he was using AI to conceal his real weight and people thought he was faking the whole thing.

"Everyone was like, 'Show us your belly! Show us– where's the loose skin! Oh he has no loose skin!' And most people around that time already thought I had skin removal surgery and I didn't want to address it," he said, before adding that he was purposely hiding it.

Nikocado Avocado's Mukbang content prompted viewers to grow concerned about his health. Picture: Nikocado Avocado via YouTube

Nikocado went on to reveal that it was not easy for him to lose all that weight, saying: "I lost 250lbs and it took a very long time. It took 2.3 years. And I did it very slowly, we're talking about eight pounds a month."

"And at the end of it, I had a lot of loose skin on my belly, my arms, my thighs, my torso, everywhere," he continued, adding that he plateaued quite a lot too. "There was loose skin all over my body. When you take out the fluid and the fat, it's just skin. You can kind of tuck it under your pants and hide it, and that's what I decided to do."

Over on TikTok, Nikocado shared a full shirtless video completely debunking the conspiracies that he has been using AI to deceive his viewers.

Explaining why he didn't want to get surgery at the time, he added: "I was like, 'I don't know if I can handle it.' I was really nervous for it."

Now, however, he has now shared that he's started having surgery to remove his skin: "I am loving my results. I feel so good. I haven't felt this good for, like, ever in my entire life."

In another TikTok, Nikocado shared that he hopes his videos and his openness about his journey are able to help people and inspire them, and reassure them that there is support out there if they need it.

Responding to Nikocado's latest video, viewers have been overwhelmingly positive and supportive.

