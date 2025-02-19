YouTuber Nikocado Avocado reveals "truth" behind shock weight loss 'social experiment'

19 February 2025, 14:30

Nikocado Avocado responds to claims he's using AI amid shock weight loss transformation
Nikocado Avocado responds to claims he's using AI amid shock weight loss transformation. Picture: Nikocado Avocado via YouTube, Nikocado Avocado via TikTok
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Nikocado debunked theories that he was using AI to lie to followers about his weightloss.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

YouTube Mukbang personality Nikocado Avocado is setting the record straight about his shocking weight loss transformation following accusations he's using AI to deceive his followers.

Back in September, Nikocado (real name Nicholas Perry) posted a new video on YouTube where he unveiled his 250lbs weight loss and revealed that, despite uploading "new" content, he hadn't actually recorded a video in two years.

Nikocado described the whole thing as the "greatest social experiment of my entire life," and now, five months later, he's shutting down 'conspiracy theories' that he's faking his transformation.

Did Nikocado Avocado really lose weight?

Nikocado Avocado shocks viewers with major "social media experiment" weight loss transformation
Nikocado Avocado shocks viewers with major "social media experiment" weight loss transformation. Picture: @real_nikocado via X/Twitter

In a brand new video, Nikocado sat down to share "the truth" about his weight loss journey and why he was "concealing" something when he returned to the internet with his 'Two Steps Ahead' video.

Immediately after sharing the video, flabbergasted viewers became skeptical and urged Nikocado to show his loose skin. He was later hit with claims that he was using AI to conceal his real weight and people thought he was faking the whole thing.

"Everyone was like, 'Show us your belly! Show us– where's the loose skin! Oh he has no loose skin!' And most people around that time already thought I had skin removal surgery and I didn't want to address it," he said, before adding that he was purposely hiding it.

Nikocado Avocado's Mukbang content prompted viewers to grow concerned about his health
Nikocado Avocado's Mukbang content prompted viewers to grow concerned about his health. Picture: Nikocado Avocado via YouTube

Nikocado went on to reveal that it was not easy for him to lose all that weight, saying: "I lost 250lbs and it took a very long time. It took 2.3 years. And I did it very slowly, we're talking about eight pounds a month."

"And at the end of it, I had a lot of loose skin on my belly, my arms, my thighs, my torso, everywhere," he continued, adding that he plateaued quite a lot too. "There was loose skin all over my body. When you take out the fluid and the fat, it's just skin. You can kind of tuck it under your pants and hide it, and that's what I decided to do."

Over on TikTok, Nikocado shared a full shirtless video completely debunking the conspiracies that he has been using AI to deceive his viewers.

Explaining why he didn't want to get surgery at the time, he added: "I was like, 'I don't know if I can handle it.' I was really nervous for it."

Now, however, he has now shared that he's started having surgery to remove his skin: "I am loving my results. I feel so good. I haven't felt this good for, like, ever in my entire life."

In another TikTok, Nikocado shared that he hopes his videos and his openness about his journey are able to help people and inspire them, and reassure them that there is support out there if they need it.

Responding to Nikocado's latest video, viewers have been overwhelmingly positive and supportive.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Love Island star Olivia's Ronnie and Harriett picture has been 'leaked'

Love Island's Ronnie and Harriett photoshopped picture 'leaked' after Olivia controversy

Love Island

The White Lotus season 3 shocks fans with implied "incest" storyline between Saxton and Lochlan

The White Lotus season 3 shocks fans with "incest storyline" between brothers

TV & Film

We've had a spring refresh of the schedule

We've unveiled a fresh spring schedule

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page address their split for the first time

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page address their split for the first time

Love Island

Love Island All Stars' Casey O'Gorman reportedly passed out

What happened to Love Island's Casey O'Gorman on All Stars?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits