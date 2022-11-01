Nicola Peltz Savagely Axed Husband Brooklyn Beckham From Her Movie Over His Accent

Nicola Peltz admitted she cut out Brooklyn Beckham's speaking role from her film. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Nicola Peltz admitted she cut out a scene of her husband Brooklyn Beckham from her upcoming movie.

Nicola Peltz has revealed that she brutally decided to cut out her husband Brooklyn Beckham from a film she is starring in and directing.

The 27-year-old actress recalled the moment when she decided her husband Brooklyn, 23, wasn’t quite up to scratch with his acting skills, that she savagely axed his acting debut from the movie she wrote.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham is said to have begged his wife for a speaking role in the upcoming movie titled Lola James, which is set to be Nicola’s directional debut.

Nicola Peltz Responds To Victoria Beckham 'Feud': 'No Family Is Perfect'

Nicola Peltz revealed she cut Brooklyn Beckham's speaking scene out of her movie. Picture: Getty

The film centres on the 19-year-old titular character who tries to save money to flee her ‘toxic’ home with her brother Arlo - but American star Nicola decided at the last minute that a speaking role wasn’t fitting for Brooklyn due to his British accent.

She told The Times: “I directed a film last year that I wrote when I was 23 [Lola James] and Brooklyn is still mad at me, but he was like, ‘Can I be in your movie?’ And I was like oh my gosh, I would be honoured, but we have to disguise you.

“Obviously he’s covered in tattoos and he’s British. So he did a few parts in the background, which if you pay attention, you can find me, but in one scene he’s like ‘Can I put the mic on, I wanna say a line?’”

Brooklyn Beckham apparently begged Nicola Peltz for a part in her film. Picture: Getty

Nicola Peltz said Brooklyn Beckham's British accent made him lose the role. Picture: Getty

However, she went on to say she “laughed so hard” as Brooklyn “had the most British accent ever”.

She added: “I ended up cutting him out! He sat there, in the editing room, he was like ‘Did you really just cut me out while I’m sitting here?’ I was like, ‘Yes I love you so much!’”

Despite the young star not making his official acting debut in the movie, we can still expect to see him as an extra in the film.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital