Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Asks Judge’s Permission To Be At Baby’s Birth Amid Pending Criminal Case

Kenneth Petty has asked a judge to break his curfew to be at his and Nicki Minaj's baby's birth. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty wants to be at the birth of their first child and has had to ask for permission from a judge to break his curfew, which is part of his pretrial release conditions.

Nicki Minaj’s husband and childhood sweetheart, Kenneth Petty, has asked for a special request from a judge so that he can be present at the birth of his and the rapper’s first baby.

According to TMZ, The 40-year-old submitted legal documents, asking the judge to modify the terms of his pretrial release conditions, as he has a pending criminal case.

5 Of The Funniest Nicki Minaj And Tom Holland Dating Memes

For those who don’t know, Kenneth has been a registered sex offender following a criminal conviction back in 1995.

However, he only registered in the state of California recently after getting arrested for failing to do so when he and the ’Superbass’ rapper first moved to the West Coast.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are expecting their first child. Picture: Getty

This means that he has a curfew, which is why he's asked permission to break it for the birth of their baby, if Nicki goes into labour outside of his curfew hours.

He also has a travel restriction allowing him to only travel in California.

It was reported that Kenneth said the U.S. Attorney’s Office and pretrial services office didn’t oppose his request.

This essentially means it’s up to the judge to sign off on the request.

This comes after the ‘Bang Bang’ songstress announced her pregnancy in the most iconic Instagram post, on July 20.

In a series of snaps, the 37-year-old showed off her baby bump and fans were sent into meltdown!

She is yet to reveal whether she’s having a baby boy or girl, but fans are excited all the same!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Nicki Minaj News