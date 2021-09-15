The Bizarre Feud Between Nicki Minaj, Boris Johnson & Piers Morgan Explained

Everything you need to know about what's happening with Nicki Minaj's feud with Boris Johnson and Piers Morgan. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Nicki Minaj joked that she was British and attended Oxford University in a voice note sent to Boris Johnson, but what's actually going on? And what's happening with her Piers Morgan feud?

Rap star Nicki Minaj and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been locked in a seriously unexpected feud over the Covid-19 vaccine, and even Piers Morgan has got involved.

But what’s actually happening? Here’s what you need to know…

Why Did Nicki Minaj Pull Out Of MTV VMAs 2021 Performance?

It all started when Nicki took to Twitter to tell her fans that she wanted to do her own research before getting the vaccine after she explained that’s why she didn’t attend the 2021 Met Gala.

The ‘Seeing Green’ rapper then followed it up with another tweet claiming that she knows someone who got an alleged horrific side effect from the vaccine.

Nicki Minaj is locked in a bizarre row with Boris Johnson and Piers Morgan. Picture: @nickiminaj/Instagram

Piers Morgan also got involved in the Twitter row. Picture: Alamy

Although Nicki explained that she wouldn’t discourage anyone to get the vaccine, her wild claim received a lot of backlash from people online.

Her tweet, which went viral, has now received criticism from England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their coronavirus briefing earlier this week.

The Prime Minister said that he was ‘not familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be’ before advising that people listen to ‘superstar GP’ Nikki Kanani, who has been closely involved in the Covid vaccine campaign.

Things then took an even weirder turn as Nicki sent Boris a voice note in an English accent on Twitter, saying: “Yes, hello Prime Minister, Boris, it's Nicki Minaj. I was just calling to tell you that you were so amazing on the news this morning. And I'm actually British. I was born there. I went to university there. I went to Oxford."

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

I love him even tho I guess this was a diss? The accent ugh! Yassss boo!!!

😍😍😍😍😍😅😂🥴 https://t.co/kXdKteVc7j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

🇬🇧 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 send this to the prime minister & let him know they lied on me. I forgive him. No one else. Only him. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ZmJ2sST8Es — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Sir I’ve never met you. I know… we all look alike. “Rudest little madam”. I like it. Has a special ring to it. Thanks Pierce. Love the accent. I’d love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe 😘😍 https://t.co/9Evnhnuj9l — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

"I went to school with Margaret Thatcher. And she told me so many nice things about you. I'd love to send you my portfolio of my work, since you don't know much about me, I'm a big, big star in the United States," she added.

The feud escalated when Piers Morgan got involved and hit out at Nicki, calling her ‘one of the rudest little madams I’ve ever met’ and accused her of being ‘too busy’ to say hello to his three kids at America’s Got Talent.

Nicki denied his claims, responding: “Stop f*ng lying. I never turn down pics with kids. If a middle person told you that, they were out of line. don’t blame me you stupid piece of s***.

It’s fair to say this is the weirdest feud of 2021 so far?!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital