Niall Horan opens up about life after One Direction. Picture: Getty Images

Niall Horan's been chatting to fans and opened up about life after One Direction and how 'normal' he can actually be as one of the biggest stars on the planet.

Niall Horan's been chatting about life after One Direction and whether he misses a 'normal' life away from cameras in an Instagram Q&A and we're actually kind of surprised by his answer.

Asking his 26.5 million followers to chat to him as he couldn't sleep, Niall chatted everything from songwriting to the other artists he wants to collaborate with.

One person asked: "Do you miss like a 'normal' life? Without cameras everywhere."

Niall replied: "I live a relatively normal life in comparison to what it was like 6 years ago maybe."

Niall Horan opens up about quieter life since One Direction. Picture: Instagram @niallhoran

We can't say we weren't a little shocked to hear the 'No Judgement' singer is able to live a pretty normal life, but seeing the star go about his daily life, whether it be playing guitar, cycling or hanging out with mates, he really does seem to live a pretty chilled existence!

Then again, perhaps anything could seem 'normal' after the hectic lifestyle of being in one of the biggest boybands of our time...

Elsewhere in the late night Q&A session, Niall doubled down on his desire to collab' with Taylor Swift who he is famously an enormous fan of, acknowledging she's a seriously 'busy lady'.

The 27-year-old has posted on multiple occasions about her 2020 releases from both 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' and also expressed his happiness that 'real songs' seem to be making a return when discussing Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit 'drivers license'.

📲 IG | @NiallOfficial via an Instagram story Q&A on if he’d collab with Taylor Swift — “Maybe one day. She’s a busy woman” pic.twitter.com/71Xykssq6a — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) January 15, 2021

We always love when Niall hops on to chat because he covers such a variety of random topics, who knew he was also such a huge true crime junkie?!

We stan.

