Niall Horan Shares Glastonbury Throwback As He Reminisces About BFF Lewis Capaldi’s Set

Niall Horan has recalled his time at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: Instagram

Niall Horan has been looking back on Glastonbury 2019 after sharing a snap of Lewis Capaldi’s performance.

Niall Horan has been in his Glastonbury feels recently and we don’t blame him one bit!

After sharing a snap on his Instagram story of BFF Lewis Capaldi’s set from last year, it’s safe to say the former One Direction star is reminiscing about the iconic festival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What’s Next For Niall Horan? One Direction Star Is Hopeful For New Music And Tour In 2021

In a picture taken from the crowd, he wrote: “@lewiscapaldi I miss you.

“And I miss @glastofest.”

Niall Horan says he misses Lewis Capaldi in throwback snap. Picture: Instagram

Some fans were left baffled after not initially realising how close they were stood to Niall in the crowd of the 'Someone You Loved’ star’s performance, with people even sharing comparison pictures of where they were watching his set from.

One tweet read: "IM GOING TO CRY the first picture is Niall’s at @bbcglasto and the second is mine at Glastonbury! i was so so so close to him and i didn’t even realise [heartbreak emoji] @NiallOfficial@LewisCapaldi [sic].”

Another added that they were waiting for a tune from the two pals, writing: "Knew it that he was missing Glastonbury we want @LewisCapaldi and Niall Colab please [sic]."

IM GOING TO CRY the first picture is Niall’s at @bbcglasto and the second is mine at Glastonbury! i was so so so close to him and i didn’t even realise💔💔💔💔💔 @NiallOfficial @LewisCapaldi pic.twitter.com/5eFSVCHYPk — ella💞💘💖 (@directi0ner876) June 29, 2020

I have a feeling niall and his friends are missing not being at Glastonbury right now 🧐 pic.twitter.com/VSnSzRR8U4 — Ally Brooke 💔🌦 (@AllyLuvsNialler) June 26, 2020

Throwback photos of Glastonbury as his friends post on IG

Niall IG story 26.06.2020 pic.twitter.com/RYmdkXaBRw — Niall Nation UK (@niallnationuk) June 26, 2020

If that wasn't enough of a trip down memory lane, the ‘Heartbreak Weather’ singer also took to Instagram earlier this week to share even more pictures of him at Glastonbury this time last year.

Niall and Lewis are no stranger to showing off their friendship on social media after the Scottish star recently took to Instagram to post a hilarious video of himself reacting to Niall’s ‘Steal My Girl’ performance on TV.

Every time the ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ singer popped up on the screen, Lewis shouted “I KNOW HIM!”, and it’s reason 234647 why their friendship is so iconic!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News