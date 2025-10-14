Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley's complete relationship timeline

Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley have gone Instagram official!

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley have been dating since 2020. Picture: Getty

Who is Niall Horan's partner? Meet his girlfriend Amelia Woolley - from how long they've been dating to how they met.

Niall Horan made it undoubtedly clear with his song 'Heaven' that he is absolutely smitten with girlfriend Amelia Woolley!

The One Direction star sent fans into meltdown when he first stepped out with his new girlfriend, the pair like to keep their relationship out of the limelight but even so, it's obvious just how loved up they are!

The couple is thought to have begun their relationship in 2020, but Directioners are keen to know more about their love story.

From how they met to how long they’ve been dating, here’s Niall and Amelia’s relationship timeline...

Niall Horan has been dating Amelia since 2020. Picture: Getty

Amelia Woolley and Niall Horan go 'Instagram official' after five years of dating - 2025

For the first time, Niall shared a photo of Amelia to his Instagram!

After attending, and performing at, a charity gala for Horan and Rose event, the 'Slow Hands' singer shared a carousel of pictures from the night.

The first picture in the post was of Justin Rose and his wife Kate Phillips, next to Niall who had his arm around Amelia.

Niall and Amelia photographed together at Wimbledon - 2025

Amelia Woolley and Niall Horan at Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

Niall talks about how 'romantic' he is - 2023

Niall rarely talks about his relationship but he briefly spoke about Amelia in his cover interview with Cosmopolitan UK in 2023, where he was asked how romantic he is.

He said: “I think so. I wouldn't say I’m like ‘rose petals on the floor’ type of romantic, but I'm good at caring. I'm good at making dinners and the day-to-day stuff."

When asked about love languages, he added, "I’m good at words of affirmation and I’m good at touch.”

Niall Horan reveals how new album came together

Niall Horan pens 'Heaven' for girlfriend Amelia Woolley - 2023

Niall dropped the lead single from his third studio album in February 2023 and it's the most loved-up song he's released to date!

'Heaven' immediately had fans theorising that the track was about Amelia, the song is littered with charming lines throughout hinting towards how much he cares for his girlfriend.

Lined from, "How I obsessively adore you" to "I could die in your kiss, No it doesn't get, doesn't get, Better than this," had everyone swooning over their love!

Fans think Niall wrote 'Heaven' about Amelia. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

Niall and Amelia photographed at the French Formula One Grand Prix - 2022

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley attend F1 Grand Prix of France. Picture: Getty

Niall and Amelia spend Christmas together - 2021

According to sources at the Irish Mail on Sunday, Amelia joined Niall at his hometown for Christmas back in 2021.

The couple were spotted having a cosy evening at a pub in Dublin before reportedly joining his family in Mullingar.

They're also thought to have spent New Year's Eve together after a fan account tracked down a video of Niall's unmistakable voice enjoying a firework display.

Niall and Amelia's first red carpet appearance - 2021

Niall and Amelia made their first red carpet appearance together in September 2021, when he and his Modest! Golf co-founder Justin Rose put on a music and sport event in Watford.

It was the first time the stunning couple made an official joint appearance and to say they look great together would be a huge understatement.

Niall Horan's girlfriend joined him at a golf event he co-hosted. Picture: Getty

When did Niall Horan start dating Amelia Woolley?

Niall and Amelia reportedly got to know each other before lockdown, but as restrictions eased in May and June 2020 and they were able to meet up more often they grew even closer.

When news of their romance emerged on MailOnline in July 2020, it was reported they’d been dating for two months.

How did Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley meet?

It’s believed that they met through mutual contacts, which is unsurprising given that Amelia has worked for luxury brands like Nicholas Kirkwood.

Amelia is believed to have moved to Kensington for her job in 2020, and Niall spent lockdown in his London apartment.

