Niall Horan Celebrity Friends: Inside His Star-Studded Friendship Circle

Niall Horan has made connections with a lot of stars. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Niall Horan has a lot of well-known friends including his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik, but who else does he hang out with?

Niall Horan has grown up around a number of famous faces after joining the X Factor at the age of 16, where he became one-fifth of One Direction.

His former bandmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his inner circle of celeb friends.

So, who else does the ‘Heartbreak Weather’ hitmaker hang around with? Let’s take a look at the Irish star’s inner circle of pals.

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi is one of Niall Horan's best friends. Picture: Twitter

Lewis Capaldi and Niall have an extremely special brotherhood and often show off how they are the most hilarious duo!

The 'Someone You Loved’ star and 'Slow Hands’ singer were even set to go on tour together this year, which has currently been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But, performing aside, the pair have spent a lot of quality time together over the years and Lewis previously mentioned that the 1D pop star had recognised his talents a long time before others did.

He said: "All joking aside before any of my music was doing f*** all, he was one of the first to reach out and say he loved my music and that meant a lot to me."

Niall added: "He's the funniest person I know, and I'm so proud of him,” we stan their bromance!

Shawn Mendes

Niall has opened up previously about his friendship with Shawn Mendes and admitted to us that their bond is tighter than ever.

Joining The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill back in October, he revealed that the ‘If I Can’t Have You’ star and Lewis Capaldi are his go-to’s when it comes to asking for feedback about his music.

He said: “I definitely do, like Camila [Cabello] and Shawn. Me and Shawn Mendes will send songs back and forth and play it. Like if we’re in LA at the same time and we’re in the car and we’re going somewhere, we just like throw it on, one of his or one of mine.

“I do the same with Lewis Capaldi. Lewis has got a really good ear, he really likes the new one actually.”

Camila Cabello

Shawn and Camila jamming to Steal My Girl with @LewisCapaldi #GRAMMYs



— January 27, 2020 pic.twitter.com/w12Iqp7Rlv — Shawn & Camila HQ (@ShawmilaHQ) January 27, 2020

Niall also has a close friendship with former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello, which comes as no surprise since she’s dating his other BFF Shawn Mendes.

The trio even hung out with his other pal Lewis Capaldi at the Grammys after-party, in January.

Shawn, Camila and Lewis hopped up on to the tables and belted out One Direction’s 2014 hit 'Steal My Girl’, while Niall sang along from the dance floor - it’s literally the best video ever!

Selena Gomez

Niall Horan says he would love to collab with Selena Gomez whenever she is ready, after a fan asked for his thought on joining her on a song 👀 pic.twitter.com/NjMNS0k3Gg — B!tch (@fetishxmariee) June 16, 2020

Niall first met the former Disney actress in 2012 and have grown extremely close ever since.

There have been a number of rumours floating around for years that the pair have dated, but they’ve put the speculation to bed, with Niall most recently denying their romance earlier this year, in a chat on an Australian radio show.

He said: "This petition I feel like has been going on for I think eight years. Myself and Selena are really good friends with the same group of mates.”

Fans have been waiting for what feels like a lifetime for the pair to combine their talents and release music together, and the 'Nice To Meet Ya’ star hinted it could be soon.

After a fan asked: “Niall, what do you think about a collaboration with Selena Gomez? You both will smash it,” he replied with, “Ready when Sel is."

Justin Bieber

Niall talking with Justin Bieber on his Instagram Live! pic.twitter.com/gkdldsQTk7 — ONE DIRECTION TODAY (@1DTODAYSNEW) January 8, 2020

Justin Bieber and the 1D boys have been friends since the group’s rise to fame back in the day.

The individual friendship between Niall and the ‘Yummy’ star has blossomed the most and the pair even go on Instagram lives with each other, the most recent being earlier this year.

